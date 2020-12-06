Cook Up Magic at Home with Character Themed Aprons and Accessories from shopDisney

It’s always fun to mix up magic in the kitchen, but it’s even better when you’re decked out in costumed aprons and using themed kitchen accessories! shopDisney has taken traditional housewares from everyday to extraordinary with their latest line of character inspired tools and aprons. Fans of Disney movies will love the creative use of characters and themes that will add a new flavor to their cooking ventures.

Beauty and the Beast

From “Be Our Guest” to tale as old as time, it’s never been easier to bring the story of Beauty and the Beast to your kitchen! This series is inspired by the 1991 animated classic and features Beast, Belle, Chip, Lumiere, Cogsworth, and the enchanted rose.

Pixar Toy Story

The Toy Story pals are here to lend a hand for your at-home culinary adventures. Whether whipping up a cowboy worthy meal or experimenting with some galactic fare, these kitchen toys are perfect for any experienced or budding chef. Characters represented are Woody, Jessie, Bullseye, Rex, Hamm, and Buzz Lightyear.

Cinderella

If you’ve ever used your cooking skills to turn a pumpkin into a delicious pie, you’re basically magic! Hone your fairy godparent abilities and make every kitchen task more fun dressed up as Cinderella or Prince Charming. The series also features Drizella, Anastasia, Gus, Jaq, and the Pumpkin Carriage.