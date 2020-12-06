Touchstone and Beyond: A History of Disney’s “Ernest Saves Christmas”

by | Dec 6, 2020 11:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Our ‘Christmas Countdown’ begins with a selection from deep within the Touchstone vault. 1988’s Christmas comedy Ernest Saves Christmas brings Jim Varney back to the screen as lovable bumkin Ernest P. Worrell. With some wit and innocence Ernest has the chance to save Christmas and restore some faith to a runaway teenager.

The Plot

It’s December 23 and Santa (Douglas Seale) has just arrived in Orlando, Florida to recruit a new Santa Claus. After hailing a cab driven by Ernest (Jim Varney), Santa proceeds to the Children’s Museum of Orlando to meet Joe Carruthers (Oliver Clark). A runaway teenager named Harmony (Noelle Parker) hitches a ride with Ernest and Santa. After dropping Santa off at the museum, Ernest and Harmony discover they have Santa’s sack, but can’t locate him when they return to the museum.

Santa has been arrested by the police thanks to Joe’s agent.  When Ernest and Harmony learn about Santa’s predicament, they masterfully spring Father Christmas from the slammer. Ernest hatches a plan to help Santa try and convince Joe that he is perfect to take over the job. Harmony leaves with Santa’s sack, and on Christmas Eve, Santa is left sitting in front of the Children’s Museum in Orlando hoping that Joe will show up to assume his role, and Harmony will return with his magical sack.

Meanwhile, Ernest is trying to spring Santa’s sleigh and reindeer from customs, with guidance from some elves. Only minutes to the 7:00 p.m. deadline Ernest is desperately trying to fly Santa’s sleigh to the museum and save Christmas. Joe, Santa, and Harmony are all waiting for Ernest, but will they make it in time to save the day?

Cinematic Compliments

Jim Varney is hilarious in this delightful Christmas tale with a heart of gold. Ernest seems perfect as a cab driver which allows Varney to shine behind the wheel of the yellow cab. Unlike other Ernest films, Ernest Saves Christmas seems to be the most down to earth and cohesive story in the series. Varney’s performance is much more grounded than in previous films, and for once, it doesn’t feel like Ernest is out of place.

Douglas Seale is up there with the great performances of Santa Claus on screen. While this is a slapstick comedy of silliness led by Varney, Seale has managed to bring humanity and care to a well played role. Santa as played by Seale, is at the end of his tenure, and it is the soft moments of reflection that makes the audience connect with Santa and care for this unique portrayal of Father Christmas.

The Ernest films have always made me laugh with their silly jokes and crazy antics, but Ernest Saves Christmas is a sweet tale about the power of faith. It’s the best of all the Ernest films, and the fond memories I have from childhood when I saw this movie at the theatres haven’t changed.  

Cinematic Complaints

There is a certain level of silliness that comes with an Ernest movie. If you aren’t a fan of Jim Varney’s character than you should skip Ernest Saves Christmas.

Fun Film Facts

  • The scene where Ernest visit’s his friend Vern’s house was shot on Residential Street at Disney’s MGM (Hollywood) Studios. The house façade would become a popular sight on the Backstage Studio Tour attraction for the theme park when it opened in 1989. The entire street would be demolished for the construction of the Lights, Motors… Action! Stunt Show Spectacular in 2005. The stunt show was replaced by Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
  • Douglas Seale also voiced the Sultan in 1992’s Aladdin.
  • This is the only Ernest film not to have a villain.
  • The Orlando Children’s Museum is a stand in for the Orlando Science Center.
  • Child’s Play kept Ernest Saves Christmas from being number one at the box office on opening weekend.
  • This is the only time when Ernest’s friend Vern appears on screen in the films. Though we don’t see Vern, he is a part of the scene when Ernest delivers a Christmas tree to his home.
  • Director John Cherry has publicly stated that Ernest Saves Christmas is the best of the film series.
  • This was the first Ernest film where Jim Varney dressed up as Aunt Nelda.

The Golden Popcorn Bucket Award

There is something magical about a wholesome Christmas movie. Any film that reflects on our belief in a supreme being like Santa Claus and how that belief makes us better is a great film. While Ernest Saves Christmas isn’t Citizen Kane, it is a quality Christmas movie that you can sit down and watch with your whole family. You will laugh, you might get sentimental, but you will cheer for Ernest as he tries to save Christmas.

I give Ernest Saves Christmas a solid 4 Golden Popcorn Bucket rating.

Coming Attractions

Next week the Christmas movie season gets a little angelic help from Denzel Washington and Whitney Houston in The Preacher’s Wife.

Production Credits

Directed by John R. Cherry III

Produced by Touchstone Pictures

Starring:

  • Jim Varney as Ernest
  • Douglas Seale as Santa
  • Noelle Parker as Harmony
  • Oliver Clark as Joe Carruthers

Release Date: November 11, 1988

Budget: $6 million

Box Office Gross

Domestic: $28,202,109

                     

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed