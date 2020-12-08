Save up to 40% on Holiday Must-Haves with shopDisney’s Last Minute Gift Sale

by | Dec 8, 2020 10:56 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

If you haven’t finished your holiday shopping just yet, there’s still time to order gifts and have them arrive before your celebrations. Guests visiting shopDisney can place orders through December 10th for delivery before Christmas day. And to make these last days of shopping even sweeter, the site is currently offering up to 40% off select merchandise that includes attire, ornaments, jewelry and more!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney Last Minute Gift Sale

From the Child, and Marvel heroes, to Disney characters everyone adores, shopDisney’s last minute gift sale has something for the whole family! We’ve selected 30 of our favorite items that are currently marked down and make great gifts for the holidays. Happy Shopping!

Plush

Minnie Mouse Plush – Jumbo 47" | shopDisney

National Geographic Sea Turtle Plush – 13" | shopDisney

National Geographic Grizzly Bear with Baby Plush – 14" | shopDisney

Baby Pegasus Plush – Hercules – Large 16 1/2" | shopDisney

Disney Parks

Disney Ink & Paint Ear Headband with Paintbrush Bow | shopDisney

Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey for Dogs | shopDisney

Disney Critters Spirit Jersey for Adults – Disneyland | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Sequined Ear Headband with Bow – Black and Gold | shopDisney

Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse "Partners" Sketchbook Ornament | shopDisney

Marvel

Spider-Man Bracelet by Lokai | shopDisney

Marvel Comics Ringer Tee for Adults | shopDisney

Infinity Gauntlet Light-Up Living Magic Sketchbook Ornament – Marvel’s The Avengers: Endgame | shopDisney

X-Men Pullover Hoodie for Men | shopDisney

Pixar

Toy Story Light-Up Holiday Sweater for Adults | shopDisney

Rex Cuddleez Plush – Toy Story – Large – 25" | shopDisney

Cloth Face Masks 4-Pack – Pixar | shopDisney

Toy Story 25th Anniversary Denim Jacket for Adults | shopDisney

Star Wars

The Child Puzzle – Star Wars: The Mandalorian | shopDisney

Darth Vader Crossbody Bag by Loungefly – Star Wars | shopDisney

Star Wars Tatooine Spirit Jersey for Adults | shopDisney

R2-D2 Bracelet by Lokai – Star Wars | shopDisney

Disney Studios Key Set

Disney Studios Collectible Key Set | shopDisney

National Geographic

World Classic Mural Map – National Geographic | shopDisney

National Geographic Iceland 2-in-1 Backpack by Manfrotto | shopDisney

National Geographic x Parks Project Baseball Cap for Adults | shopDisney

National Geographic Sun Pullover Hoodie for Men by Element | shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke

The Jungle Book Zip Satchel by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Geometric Crossbody Bag by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Hello Mate Satchel by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse Disney Parks Hobo Bag by Dooney & Bourke | shopDisney

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed