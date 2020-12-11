Disney+ Watch Guide: December 11th-17th

by | Dec 11, 2020 8:40 AM Pacific Time

It’s a feel-good week on Disney+ with the premiere of two new originals, Safety and High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. New to the library this week are some recent holiday specials and the Walt Disney Animation Studios blockbuster sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

Safety

Safety is a drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson).”

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

“In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer. They perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite holiday traditions, family Christmas photos, and poignant New Year's resolutions. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature a sneak peek of the very first performance in the highly anticipated second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire/An Ordinary Date”

“Mickey dreams of being a knight, but when he is chosen to be Sir Mortimer’s squire, he discovers his new boss’s heroic reputation is a fairytale. Mickey and Minnie attempt to make their ordinary dinner date into something extraordinary.”

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”

“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”

New Extras

Beyond the Clouds – “Meet the Sobiechs”

“Intercut with footage from their auditions, we meet Fin, Sabrina, Madison, Neve, and Tom as Justin sends the cast to meet their real-life counterparts in Minnesota and New York City. The group bonds over their love of Zach, and the actors discover inspiration to bring their roles to life.”

New on Disney+

Ralph Breaks the Internet

The friendship between Ralph and Vanellope is put to the test

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

When Scrooge places a curse that cancels the holidays, Disney Channel stars compete in challenges to break the spell.

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Disney Channel stars use the Magic Kingdom as an obstacle course in this game show special.

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Katie Couris joins National Geographic for an exploration of gender identity.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – The Emperor’s New Groove

Emperor Kuzco was turned into a llama on December 15th, 2000 when this hilarious animated feature hit theaters.

15th Anniversary – Kronk’s New Groove

Yzma’s lovable sidekick got his own direct-to-video adventure on December 13th, 2005 from Disney Toon Studios.

10th Anniversary – TRON: Legacy

Flynn Lives! Audiences returned to the  game grid on December 17th, 2010 in this epic sequel to TRON that featured an award-winning score from Daft Punk.

Holiday Films on Disney+

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
