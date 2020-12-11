Disney+ Watch Guide: December 11th-17th

It’s a feel-good week on Disney+ with the premiere of two new originals, Safety and High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special. New to the library this week are some recent holiday specials and the Walt Disney Animation Studios blockbuster sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Safety
“Safety is a drama inspired by the empowering story of former Clemson University football safety Ray McElrathbey (Jay Reeves), a young man facing a series of challenging circumstances, whose dedication and persistence help him to triumph over repeated adversities. Aided by his teammates and the Clemson community, he succeeds on the field while simultaneously raising and caring for his 11-year-old brother Fahmarr (Thaddeus J. Mixson).”
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
“In this all-new holiday music special, the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series delivers an abundance of feel-good holiday cheer. They perform their favorite Christmas, Hanukkah and New Year's songs and share anecdotes from their memorable holidays, best – and most embarrassing! – presents, favorite holiday traditions, family Christmas photos, and poignant New Year's resolutions. High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will also feature a sneak peek of the very first performance in the highly anticipated second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire/An Ordinary Date”
“Mickey dreams of being a knight, but when he is chosen to be Sir Mortimer’s squire, he discovers his new boss’s heroic reputation is a fairytale. Mickey and Minnie attempt to make their ordinary dinner date into something extraordinary.”
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”
“The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.”
New Extras
Beyond the Clouds – “Meet the Sobiechs”
“Intercut with footage from their auditions, we meet Fin, Sabrina, Madison, Neve, and Tom as Justin sends the cast to meet their real-life counterparts in Minnesota and New York City. The group bonds over their love of Zach, and the actors discover inspiration to bring their roles to life.”
New on Disney+
Ralph Breaks the Internet
The friendship between Ralph and Vanellope is put to the test
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
When Scrooge places a curse that cancels the holidays, Disney Channel stars compete in challenges to break the spell.
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Disney Channel stars use the Magic Kingdom as an obstacle course in this game show special.
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Katie Couris joins National Geographic for an exploration of gender identity.
Library Highlights
20th Anniversary – The Emperor’s New Groove
Emperor Kuzco was turned into a llama on December 15th, 2000 when this hilarious animated feature hit theaters.
15th Anniversary – Kronk’s New Groove
Yzma’s lovable sidekick got his own direct-to-video adventure on December 13th, 2005 from Disney Toon Studios.
10th Anniversary – TRON: Legacy
Flynn Lives! Audiences returned to the game grid on December 17th, 2010 in this epic sequel to TRON that featured an award-winning score from Daft Punk.
Holiday Films on Disney+
- Godmothered
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Frozen 2
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
- “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
- “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
- “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
- “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
- “Skinner's Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
- “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
- “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
- “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
- “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
- “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
- “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
- “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
- “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
- “I Won't Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
- “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
- “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
- “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, December 11th – Hanukkah Begins – Full Court Miracle
- Saturday, December 12th – Gingerbread House Day – Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
- Sunday, December 13th – National Day of the Horse – Black Beauty
- Monday, December 14th – Monkey Day – Disneynature Monkey Kingdom
- Tuesday, December 15th – Wear Your Pearls Day – The Simpsons – “The President Wore Pearls”
- Wednesday, December 16th – Boston Tea Party Day – The Liberty Story
- Thursday, December 17th – Wright Brothers Day – Planes
Alex has been blogging about Disney films since 2009 after a lifetime of fandom. He joined the Laughing Place team in 2014 and covers films across all of Disney’s brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, and Fox, in addition to books, music, toys, consumer products, and food. You can hear his voice as a member of the Laughing Place Podcast and his face can be seen on Laughing Place’s YouTube channel where he unboxes stuff.