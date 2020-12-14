New Shirts Join shopDisney’s Sensory-Friendly Collection for Kids

shopDisney has just introduced more shirts to their line of sensory friendly styles for kids. From Ariel to Stitch, these new designs make it possible for every young Disney fan to wear clothes featuring their favorite Disney characters.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sensory-Friendly Kids Shirts

Disney's sensory-friendly collection is designed with all kids in mind. These unique styles include a variety of product features that are comfortable to wear and won’t irritate the skin. Guests can expect that Disney’s sensory-friendly items will be tagless, have soft-to-the-touch material with flat seams, and a wide crewneck.