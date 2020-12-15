Winter Shopping Spree: “The Emperor’s New Groove” Merchandise

Well happy 20th anniversary to Disney’s The Emperor’s New Groove! That’s right folks, the film made its theatrical debut all the way back in 2000 and fans are still loving one of Disney’s funniest animated movies. Earlier this year we showed you some merchandise from BoxLunch celebrating the milestone and today we’re back with more items you’ll want to add to your own collection.

The Emperor’s New Groove Online Shopping Spree

Before we get into the shopping part, we have to ask: did you know that before the movie became New Groove, it went through major creative changes? Tony covers the roller coaster of a development process in his latest post KuzcoDystopia: The Origins of The Emperor's New Groove. Okay, now we can browse!

Amazon

If it’s been a minute since you’ve watched this film, you’ll love this multi format special edition that also includes Kronk’s New Groove.

Admit it, you too would have loved Kuzcotopia, especially the water slide. Share Kuzco’s outlandish dream with this cool T-shirt of the “ultimate summer getaway.”

Venture out in style with this full size nylon backpack that features side pockets and zipper-close front pouch.

Love this PopSocket that sums up how I feel coming across typos in my writing. Yeah, sometimes to want to be a “llazy” llama.

shopDisney

shopDisney’s collectible pins and 20th Anniversary mug make great gifts for every The Emperor’s New Groove fan in your life.

Entertainment Earth

Bring on the collectible figures! Guests can pre-order this Yzma figure by Jim Shore that ships in January.

You can rest easy with this Funko Pop! Kronk figure close at hand. He’ll keep watch over your other collectibles while you’re away…theme music not included.

Etsy

Home of everything crafty and creative, Etsy has a variety of unique items celebrating the film. From jewelry and stickers, to doormats and more, if you’re looking for something related to this The Emperor’s New Groove, there’s plenty of great merchandise you can ship to your home.

Hot Topic

You’ll never lose track of the glittery purple llama potion with this lovely replica necklace.

This Hot Topic exclusive Funko Pop! features Kuzko in his llama form and is available now for preorder.

You may not keep the stockings up all year, but llamas are always in season! Now each year, you can be reminded to get back to your groove with this bold holiday decoration.

Just like Kuzco, we’re ready for whatever life throws at us. Bing on the holiday season!

Keep your writing tools handy with the cute pencil case from Loungefly that features an allover print with Kronk, Pacha, Emperor Kuzco, Llama Kuzco, and Yzma.