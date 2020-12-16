Comic Review – “Black Cat #1” Adds a Wild Heist Subplot to “King in Black”

by | Dec 16, 2020 12:44 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

“King in Black” is still shaking the Marvel Universe and now the Black Cat is leaping into the picture. Whenever Marvel Comics puts out a major crossover story arc, there are always some smaller stories on the peripheries that intertwine into the bigger picture. That’s exactly what’s happening here.

“Black Cat #1” sees the notorious thief getting into the action as the world around her begins to crumble. Knull has arrived to end Earth. Unfortunately for him, he also interrupted Felicia Hardy’s job. While luck has been on his side up to this point, a black cat has been introduced to the story.

Despite and evacuation order in the city of New York, Felicia Hardy is working on her latest job. She’s hard at work at ripping off some other militant group for her own profit when her mission is interrupted by a massive symbiote dragon. Knull has arrived and now the Black Cat is aware of it.

Felicia has never been one to let things go. Just ask Peter Parker about how long she can hold a grudge. So, following her nature, Black Cat decides to join the fight. But Felicia Hardy is not a god or a cosmic entity or an all-powerful wizard. Felicia Hardy is a thief. This fight is well above her head.

After she sees heroes fall, she see what she has to do and how she can help in this fight. If heroes can’t win this battle against the god of the symbiotes, maybe a thief can. It looks like Felicia Hardy has her next job.

This is one of the best tie-ins to a major crossover event Marvel has delivered in some time. It gives us that fun time jump aspect, where the focus of the tie-in enters the events of the crossover at a point we’ve already seen. We also get to see a fun team-up like Black Cat and Captain America.

This issue also introduces a very different type of story from what “King in Black” has previously been. To this point, this crossover has been an epic battle with some elements of horror. Now, it looks like there will be a heist subplot added in as well, making this story even more fun than it already was.

This issue also acknowledges something that so often goes unacknowledged in comics. There are very different levels to superheroes. Some are humans, with some extraordinary abilities but who still have human vulnerabilities as well. Others are gods or wizards or where essentially invincible and can take on unbelievable cosmic threats on their own. Felicia Hardy is the former and this issue makes that painfully clear.

The other great thing this issue does is provide an incredibly narrow ray of hope. To this point, “King in Black” has been completely hopeless for the heroes and therefore Earth. For the most part, things only get worse in this issue. And yet, somehow, the issue ends on sort of a hopeful note. While it may seem fun to continue burying the heroes more than any story has done before, it’s that little bit of hope that reenergizes the reader and gets them excited for the next comic.

“Black Cat #1” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed