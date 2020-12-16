Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 43: High Republic Hullabaloo with Guests Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Claudia Gray, Cavan Scott, Daniel José Older, and Michael Siglain

Date: December 16th, 2020 (interview and episode discussion recorded December 14th)

Host Mike Celestino interviews “Star Wars: The High Republic” authors Charles Soule (“Light of the Jedi”), Justina Ireland (“A Test of Courage”), Claudia Gray (“Into the Dark”), Cavan Scott (Marvel’s “The High Republic” comic book), Daniel José Older (IDW’s “The High Republic Adventures” comic), and Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain. Plus, a discussion of the latest episode of “The Mandalorian” with Laughing Place correspondent Jeremiah Good and this week’s Star Wars headlines!

