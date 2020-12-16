Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 43: High Republic Hullabaloo with Guests Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Claudia Gray, Cavan Scott, Daniel José Older, and Michael Siglain

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #43: High Republic Hullabaloo with Guests Charles Soule, Justina Ireland, Claudia Gray, Cavan Scott, Daniel José Older, and Michael Siglain
Date: December 16th, 2020 (interview and episode discussion recorded December 14th)
Listen
Topics
Host Mike Celestino interviews “Star Wars: The High Republic” authors Charles Soule (“Light of the Jedi”), Justina Ireland (“A Test of Courage”), Claudia Gray (“Into the Dark”), Cavan Scott (Marvel’s “The High Republic” comic book), Daniel José Older (IDW’s “The High Republic Adventures” comic), and Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain. Plus, a discussion of the latest episode of “The Mandalorian” with Laughing Place correspondent Jeremiah Good and this week’s Star Wars headlines!
Subscribe
Or subscribe with your favorite app by using the address below
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.