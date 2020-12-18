Preview – UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal on ESPN+

by | Dec 18, 2020 5:01 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Coming off one of the most exciting nights of fights in a long time, the UFC is right back at it this weekend with an absolutely stacked fight night card. This one could have been a pay-per-view, but instead, ESPN+ subscribers can get it for free!

Two of the top welterweight contenders in the world will square off with title aspirations in mind. Plus, One of the greatest fighters of all-time will look to bounce back against a top young bantamweight contender and two more up-and-coming welterweights will look to keep their hot streaks alive.

Let’s take a closer look at those three fights:

Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira Lima vs. Khaos Williams

This is an exciting bout between two very young and promising UFC stars. The only difference between them is their level of experience. At just 27 years old, Pereira already has 35 fights under his belt and an impressive 24-11 record. He’s a dangerous opponent anywhere the fight takes place, with 10 knockout wins and seven submissions, including one in his most recent fight in September. He’ll be looking to put together his first UFC winning streak and build some momentum to climb the welterweight ranks.

Across the cage will be another one of the most promising young stars the UFC has to offer. Williams is coming off of an impressive knockout win in November. The 28-year-old is now 2-0 in the UFC with two knockouts. Overall, he’s 11-1 with six knockouts. All that adds up to him being a very dangerous striker who can put any opponent away in the blink of an eye. This is going to be a big win for one of these two young fighters.

Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Once upon a time, Jose Aldo was the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world and as much of a sure thing as you could ever get in the sport. Unfortunately, Father Time remains undefeated and the 34-year-old Aldo has lost his last three fights and five of his last seven. Still, he is one of the most prolific strikers the sport has to offer and can chop anyone down with his signature leg kicks. He’ll certainly be looking to do that here to get back in the win column.

Meanwhile, another promising young talent will be looking to use the former champ as a stepping stone to launch his career to the next level. Vera comes in with a 16-6 record and an impressive knockout victory in his last outing. The 28-year-old boasts eight submission victories and six by knockout. He will likely want to look to add to the former total though rather than testing the veteran’s striking.

Welterweight bout: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

You have to love a free main event that pits two of the top 15 welterweight contenders against each other. Especially, when both of those contenders are incredible, highlight reel-making strikers who can create an unforgettable moment at the drop of a hat. Whoever you’re rooting for, this one is going to be fun to watch.

Thompson is a perennial contender, having challenged for the championship on two separate occasions. Unfortunately for him, he came up short both times, but the 37-year-old still has a lot of gas in the tank. That is evident from his decision victory in November and the number 5 next to his name in the welterweight rankings. Thompson is one of the rare karate-style fighters and he brings some very unique movement and striking to every fight. He’ll likely look to keep his distance from Neal and stick and move his way to a victory.

And there’s a good reason for that strategy. The 30-year-old Neal comes into this main event with a 13-2 record and  eight knockouts, including four in his six UFC bouts. Neal is a product of Dana White’s Contender Series, and has been on a tear since being discovered on the show. Now, he will look to add a big feather to his cap and continue to climb the rankings en route to the welterweight crown.

UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal will air tomorrow night, December 19 at 7 PM ET on ESPN+. You can get unrivaled UFC access by signing up for ESPN+ here.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed