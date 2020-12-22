Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 44: Season Finale

Who’s the Bossk? – A Star Wars Podcast from Laughing Place #44: Season Finale with Guests Sarah Woloski, Richard Woloski, David Murto, Jeremiah Good, and Rebekah Moseley
Date: December 22nd, 2020 (recorded live December 21st on the Laughing Place YouTube channel)
Host Mike Celestino is joined by Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley, Florida correspondent Jeremiah Good, friend and “Who’s the Bossk?” regular David Murto, and “Skywalking Through Neverland” hosts Sarah and Richard Woloski for the first season finale of the podcast, including a discussion of “The Mandalorian” Chapter 16, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more.
Mike serves as Laughing Place’s lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly “Who’s the Bossk?” Star Wars podcast. He’s been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general since a very young age and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.