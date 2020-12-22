Who’s the Bossk? – Episode 44: Season Finale

Date: December 22nd, 2020 (recorded live December 21st on the Laughing Place YouTube channel)

Topics

Host Mike Celestino is joined by Laughing Place co-founder Rebekah Moseley, Florida correspondent Jeremiah Good, friend and “Who’s the Bossk?” regular David Murto, and “Skywalking Through Neverland” hosts Sarah and Richard Woloski for the first season finale of the podcast, including a discussion of “The Mandalorian” Chapter 16, this week’s Star Wars headlines, and more.

Watch the live video broadcast of the “Who’s the Bossk?” season finale:

