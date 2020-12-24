Toy Review: Disney Style Holiday Cinderella 2020 Collector Doll by Hasbro

The Disney Style Series by Hasbro recently celebrated its 1st anniversary, with six new dolls introduced in 2020. To cap off the year, they released their first holiday doll and were kind enough to send us one to review. In celebration of 70 years of Walt Disney’s Cinderella, the beloved princess arrived in a special keepsake box.

The holiday style doll is in a bigger box than the standard series and she comes in a much bigger gown. The outside packaging sticks to the line’s signature white and gold esthetic, while the inside harkens back to Mary Blair’s style from the animated classic.

The box is perfect for displaying the doll, but she can also be easily removed to display on the included doll stand. Her dress is silver with wintery blues and was designed to look like a present with sleeves shaped like a bow and long ribbons that extend past the hem. Glittery accents look like freshly fallen sparkly snow have landed on her gown.

The base of the stand is faceted like a gem, but the glass slippers are one of the many highlights of the piece. They include filigree details on the sides and have her signature heart at the center.

She’s even beautiful from the back where the silver tones are more apparent.

The Disney Style Holiday Cinderella doll is recommended for ages 6 and up and can be both playline and collectible. She retails for $39.99 and is available now, perfect for gift giving, decorating, or collecting.

