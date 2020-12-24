Marvel Comics Panel Picks: A Jolly Impostor and Hawkeye (Ugh)

Marvel Comics has created an expansive, incredible universe filled with some of the most iconic characters and beloved stories. There are countless pages of comics for fans to enjoy but every now and then, a single panel stands out in our memories. Whether it’s the incredible artwork, a major reveal or moment in a story or even just a really funny line from one of Marvel’s more comical characters, some comic panels just deserve to be recognized.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at some of my favorite comic panels. Each week, I will select one panel from a new Marvel comic as a “New Favorite” and one panel from an older comic as a “Classic Favorite” and provide some context as to why those two panels are so great. Sometimes I might get a little loose with what I consider a “panel,” because comics tend to play by their own rules. But at the end of the day, we’ll have two glimpses of two great Marvel comics, one old and one new.

So without further ado, here are my picks for this week’s top Marvel Comics panels:

Classic Favorite: “Marvel Holiday Special #1” (2005)

Writer: Jeff Parker

Artist: Reilly Brown

Marvel has done a number of holiday specials throughout the years, but the 2005 edition was really something special. A holiday party at Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum is interrupted by Santa Claus. Sounds pleasant right? Only problem is, it’s not actually Santa (who very much exists within the Marvel Universe). No, it’s actually Ultron disguised as Santa!

That’s right. The heroes’ party gets broken up by non other than Santron! I know, I don’t love the name either. This is a great, self-contained holiday story though, as it brings together all of your favorite heroes to take on what has been an incredibly legitimate threat in the past. But it does all of that with a Christmas twist.

Plus, holiday special: three panels for the price of one! I couldn’t pick just one panel here as you need all three to see that Ultron sings Christmas carols while he zaps Wolverine! There’s something so magical about seeing this major Marvel villain dressed as Santa and singing while he attacks Earth’s mightiest heroes. Be sure to leave out some batteries and WD-40 tonight for Santron!

New Favorite: “Spider-Woman #7”

Writer: Karla Pacheco

Artist: Pere Perez

Meanwhile, in present day, the Earth has been completely encased in an alien sludge and is facing total annihilation at the hands of an intergalactic deity with power the likes of which none of our heroes have ever seen in their long world-saving histories. Merry Christmas!

As they try to fight their way out of certain doom, a small team of heroes assembles, consisting Spider-Woman, Captain Marvel, Luke Cage, Iron Fist and… ugh… Hawkeye. At least, that’s how Jessica Drew presents the lineup in this issue, as she has some… history with Clint Barton.

Even with the fate of the world on the line, it can’t be fun to have to work with your ex. Spider-Woman makes that feeling abundantly clear as soon as Hawkeye shows up. Every other character gets a grand introduction while Hawkeye gets an “ugh.” This panel is a great example of the fantastic humor you can find in this series.

You can check out “Spider-Woman #7” now.

Be sure to check back next week for more of my favorite Marvel Comics panels.