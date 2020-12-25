Disney+ Watch Guide: December 25th-31st

It’s the most wonderful time of the year with Disney+! They’re giving subscribers the ultimate Christmas present today with the release of Pixar’s newest animated feature Soul and the Pixar SparkShorts film that would’ve played before it in theaters Burrow. Star Wars fans can learn behind-the-scenes secrets of season two of The Mandalorian with a new special from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”

“A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.”

“In this new installment of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series. Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in season two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.”

New Extras

Beyond the Clouds – “A Musical Miracle”

“When Justin tasks Fin with creating an original song to be performed in the film, Fin surprises himself and everyone else when he discovers that his new song is directly connected to one Zach had been writing but was unable to finish before he passed away. Nothing short of a miracle, the story deeply touches Justin and, especially Zach’s girlfriend, Amy.”

New on Disney+

A 12-year-old seeks revenge on bullies and the school principal after finding out his family is moving.

The third Cosmos series explores worlds recently discovered and the possibilities they hold for the future.

Library Highlights

Holiday Films on Disney+

The Simpsons Christmas Episodes

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

