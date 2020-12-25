Disney+ Watch Guide: December 25th-31st

It’s the most wonderful time of the year with Disney+! They’re giving subscribers the ultimate Christmas present today with the release of Pixar’s newest animated feature Soul and the Pixar SparkShorts film that would’ve played before it in theaters Burrow. Star Wars fans can learn behind-the-scenes secrets of season two of The Mandalorian with a new special from Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Soul
“What is it that makes you…YOU? Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new feature film Soul introduces Joe Gardner (voice of Jamie Foxx) – a middle-school band teacher who gets the chance of a lifetime to play at the best jazz club in town. But one small misstep takes him from the streets of New York City to The Great Before – a fantastical place where new souls get their personalities, quirks and interests before they go to Earth. Determined to return to his life, Joe teams up with a precocious soul, 22 (voice of Tina Fey), who has never understood the appeal of the human experience. As Joe desperately tries to show 22 what’s great about living, he may just discover the answers to some of life’s most important questions.”
Pixar Sparkshorts: Burrow
“A young rabbit embarks on a journey to dig the burrow of her dreams, despite not having a clue what she’s doing. Rather than reveal to her neighbors her imperfections, she digs herself deeper and deeper into trouble. After hitting (bed)rock bottom, she learns there is no shame in asking for help.”
Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian – “Season Two”
“In this new installment of “Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian,” filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series. Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in season two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.”
New Extras
Beyond the Clouds – “A Musical Miracle”
“When Justin tasks Fin with creating an original song to be performed in the film, Fin surprises himself and everyone else when he discovers that his new song is directly connected to one Zach had been writing but was unable to finish before he passed away. Nothing short of a miracle, the story deeply touches Justin and, especially Zach’s girlfriend, Amy.”
New on Disney+
Max Keeble’s Big Move
A 12-year-old seeks revenge on bullies and the school principal after finding out his family is moving.
Cosmos: Possible Worlds
The third Cosmos series explores worlds recently discovered and the possibilities they hold for the future.
Library Highlights
Holiday Films on Disney+
- Godmothered
- LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
- Once Upon a Snowman
- Noelle
- The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
- The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration
- The Disney Holiday Singalong
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2
- Home Alone 3
- The Santa Clause
- The Santa Clause 2
- The Santa Clause 3
- Frozen
- Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Frozen 2
- Mickey's A Christmas Carol
- The Muppet Christmas Carol
- A Christmas Carol (2009)
- Mickey's Once Upon a Christmas
- Mickey's Twice Upon a Christmas
- Pluto’s Christmas Tree
- Santa’s Workshop
- The Small One
- Prep & Landing
- Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
- Miracle on 34th Street
- Babes in Toyland
- One Magic Christmas
- The Christmas Star
- While You Were Sleeping
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
- Santa Paws 2
- Winnie The Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
- Disney's Fairytale Weddings Holiday Magic
- Decorating Disney Holiday Magic
- The Ultimate Christmas Present
- Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas!
- ‘Twas the Night
- Full-Court Miracle
- 12 Dates of Christmas
- Snowglobe
- The Mistle-Tones: A Musical
- Life-Size 2
- Three Days
- Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
The Simpsons Christmas Episodes
- “Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire” (S1E1)
- “Marge Be Not Proud” (S7E11)
- “Miracle on Evergreen Terrace” (S9E10)
- “Grift of the Magi” (S11E9)
- “Skinner's Sense of Snow” (S12E8)
- “She of Little Faith” (S13E6)
- “Tis The Fifteenth Season” (S15E7)
- “Simpsons Christmas Stories” (S17E9)
- “Kill Gil, Volumes I & II” (S18E9)
- “The Burns and the Bees” (S20E9)
- “The Fight Before Christmas” (S22E8)
- “Holidays of Future Passed” (S23E9)
- “White Christmas Blues” (S25E8)
- “I Won't Be Home for Christmas” (S26E9)
- “The Nightmare After Krustmas” (S28E10)
- “Tis the 30th Season” (S30E10)
- “Bobby, It’s Cold Outside” (S31E10)
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, December 25th – Christmas Day – Home Alone
- Saturday, December 26th – National Candy Cane Day – Noelle
- Sunday, December 27th – National Fruitcake Day – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
- Monday, December 28th – National Card Playing Day – Mickey Mouse: Thru the Mirror
- Tuesday, December 29th – National Pepper Pot Day – Iron Man
- Wednesday, December 30th – Bacon Day – Mulan
- Thursday, December 31st – New Year’s Eve – High School Musical
