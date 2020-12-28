We’re Floating High on shopDisney’s New Star Wars Cloud City Spirit Jersey

Just when you think shopDisney has run out of ideas for Star Wars themed attire, they surprise you with another creative style that you just have to have in your collection! Their recent releases were inspired by planets seen in the original Star Wars trilogy, and some runDisney tops supporting both sides of the Force. But today, we got a Cloud City Spirit Jersey that’s unlike any of its predecessors.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

shopDisney Star Wars Spirit Jerseys

shopDisney has plenty of trendy Spirit Jerseys for Disney mammals of all shapes and sizes, whether you have 2 legs or 4, there’s a design out there for you. Among their most popular styles are those inspired by Star Wars. Currently shopDisney has 10 of these Star Wars themed tops for humans and a few designs for pets too. The most recent addition is the Cloud City Tie-Dye and we gotta say, it’s pretty great.

Cloud City

This shirt is designed after the elegant and remarkable planet of Bespin and it’s best known locale, Cloud City. This tibanna gas mining colony was famously managed by Lando Calrissian for a while (The Empire Strikes Back) who sold out his friends to keep the Empire out of their business.

The cotton shirt features a tie-dye pattern, puffy lettering with a purple to blue ombre color transition reading “Star Wars” on the front and “Cloud City” across the back. Finally, Cloud City and Millennium Falcon images also grace the back of the shirt.

The Child – Grogu

If you’re a fan of The Mandalorian, don’t miss out on the chance to own these comfy shirts featuring the unexpected star of the entire series!

Endor, Hoth, Tatooine

Working our way backwards through the original trilogy we have three shirts representing some of the most iconic places in all of the galaxy.

Dark Side Tendencies

Which side of the Force are you going to align yourself with? If you’ve chosen the Dark Side, let everyone know who you follow with these sinister stylings.

runDisney

Whether you’re training for your first 5K or working toward a marathon goal, now’s the best time to choose the team you’ll be running fun. Sith Sprinters, or the Relay Rebellion?