Comic Review – “King in Black: Iron Man/Doom” is the Ridiculous Holiday Romp You Didn’t Know You Needed

by | Dec 30, 2020 2:14 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Any tie there is a major crossover event happening in Marvel Comics, you’re bound to get some really fun and wild tie-in issues. While the major players of the event are on the front lines of the fight, there are usually a handful of others who having their own, mostly-related adventures that will somehow slightly impact the outcome of the overall story.

“King in Black: Iron Man/Doom” is the perfect tie-in issue. It actually goes above and beyond by not taking those periphery characters and instead taking two of Marvel’s biggest hitters and giving them their own little wacky side adventure.

Warning – Spoilers for “King in Black #2” ahead

Knull has taken control of some of Earth’s mightiest heroes, the planet is encased in a symbiote cage and Eddie Brock is dead. Of course, in true Tony Stark fashion, he blames himself for all of it. So while Tony is sitting around feeling sorry for himself, he is greeted by an unexpected visitor.

Doctor Doom is one of the Marvel Universe’s most notorious villains but, in times of crisis, he can also be a very valuable ally. So in some cases, Tony can be very happy to see Doom. For example, when Earth is threatened by cosmic entity or an alien deity or… Santa Claus.

That’s right. The battle for Earth now goes through jolly old Saint Nick himself and two longtime enemies have to join forces to destroy Christmas. This isn’t your average mall Santa though. Knull has a few tricks up his sleeve this holiday season and this is one festive fat man you don’t want coming down your chimney.

This is easily one of the best tie-in issues Marvel has ever done. The dynamic between Iron Man and Doctor Doom is somehow both tense and hilarious and it leads to a lot of really fun panels. We also get to see a really funny side of Doom, who seemingly has more Santa jokes than failed blockbuster movie appearances. Referring to Santa as “the chimney’d one” is one of the best things I’ve seen from the ruler of Latveria.

The comics is also loaded with action. Just about the entirety of this issue is the battle between Iron Man and Doom and this Knullified Santa Claus. And, as I mentioned before, Kringle isn’t exactly just throwing candy canes. No, this Santa packs a punch.

The greatest thing about this issue though is that it actually features some major ramifications for the “King in Black” story as a whole. Tony and Doom makes some very important discoveries (though of course Doom was fully aware of all of this important information already) regarding how to defeat Knull. Turns out Santa actually did have some presents for the heroes afterall.

“King in Black” has been a dark, hopeless, thrilling adventure of a comic thus far. “King in Black: Iron Man/Doom” keeps all of that but manages to throw in some completely ridiculous off-the-wall fun. It’s also one of the best Christmas-related issues Marvel has ever given us, making it one you may want to revisit every year.

“King in Black: Iron Man/Doom” is available now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed