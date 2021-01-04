Book Review: “Drives of a Lifetime” 2nd Edition from National Geographic

by | Jan 4, 2021 5:09 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Pixar’s Cars reinvigorated interest in Route 66 road trips when it was released in 2006, but there are so many places worth planning a stop-and-go road trip beyond what seems obvious. With 2021 shaping up to be another year of limited travel options, exploring your corner of the world from the safety of an automobile might be the best option for a much-needed getaway. And if that proves to be true, National Geographic’s new updated edition of Drives of a Lifetime: 500 of the World’s Greatest Road Trips could prove to be a very helpful resource.

The book splits its road trips not by geographical location, but by type of drive. The Index in the back is a helpful resource if you want to find content by state and country, especially if you’re looking for the nearest exciting drive to where you live. The following themed chapters are featured in the book:

  • Hills & Mountains
  • By Sea & Shore
  • Rivers, Valleys & Canyons
  • The Road Less Traveled
  • Village Byways
  • Urban Excursions
  • Driving Through History
  • Gourmet Road Trips

Each drive includes a quick list of things to know including starting and ending points of the drive, the distance and drive time, recommendations of when to go, and planning resources like websites. There’s also a small map of the route to look at and at least one photo to accompany the text. Reading wise, it’s also nicely arranged with a 1-sentence description at the top of the page to help you decide if you want to read the full section or move to the next one.

These kinds of coffee table books from National Geographic always feel to me like a license to dream about your next big adventure and Drives of a Lifetime is no exception. There are so many gorgeous photos that grab your attention from locations around the world. Each one makes me feel like I should get an international drivers license one of these days.

Since the advent of the automobile, drivers have found ways to take advantage of the relaxing opportunities they afford. The world is waiting to be explored and a set of car keys can literally be your key to the world. With Drives of a Lifetime from National Geographic, you can find a nearby drive for a weekend getaway or a full vacation in 2021 that makes it easy to stay safe and healthy while still getting out into the world.

Drives of a Lifetime: 500 of the World’s Greatest Road Trips: National Geographic: 9781426221392: Amazon.com: Books

 
 
