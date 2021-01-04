Quiz: Do You Know Where These Walt Disney World Trash Cans Can Be Found?

Disney is known for theming everything — and that extends to the trash cans. Each park, land and sometimes even attractions have their own trash cans to make sure the atmosphere created isn’t lost when it’s time to throw your churro wrapper away. But how much do you notice them? Take this quiz and find out if you are a Disney garbage expert!
The questions in this quiz were originally submitted by Laughing Place reader and dedicated Disney Trivia Live player Geoffrey Nease. We played it on Episode 66 of Disney Trivia Live which is seen below:
The Walt Disney World Trash Can Quiz
Each of the trash cans below can be found in one of the four locations shown. Just guess the correct one.
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Guess the location
Disney Trivia Live airs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. You can play along live and compete against other Disney fans. The best way to watch and play is on our YouTube Channel.
Doobie is the co-owner of LaughingPlace.com having founded the website with his wife Rebekah in 1999. He became a “hardcore” Disney fan in 1995. His favorite Disney film is Snow White and his all-time favorite attraction is the PeopleMover. Having lived near both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, he’s visited them literally thousands of times.