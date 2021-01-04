Quiz: Do You Know Where These Walt Disney World Trash Cans Can Be Found?

Disney is known for theming everything — and that extends to the trash cans. Each park, land and sometimes even attractions have their own trash cans to make sure the atmosphere created isn’t lost when it’s time to throw your churro wrapper away. But how much do you notice them? Take this quiz and find out if you are a Disney garbage expert!

The questions in this quiz were originally submitted by Laughing Place reader and dedicated Disney Trivia Live player Geoffrey Nease. We played it on Episode 66 of Disney Trivia Live which is seen below:

The Walt Disney World Trash Can Quiz

Each of the trash cans below can be found in one of the four locations shown. Just guess the correct one.

Guess the location Frontierland Adventureland Polynesian Resort Animal Kingdom Lodge
Guess the location Boardwalk Resort Runaway Railway Grand Floridian Riviera Resort
Guess the location Castle Stage It's a Small World Tomorrowland Casey Jr. Splash and Soak Station
Guess the location Fantasyland Toy Story Land Legoland Tomorrowland
Guess the location Future World Animal Kingdom Disney's Hollywood Studios Main Street
Guess the location Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway Tomorrowland Speedway Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Magic Kingdom Railroad
Guess the location France Frontierland American Adventure Liberty Square
Guess the location Astro Orbiter Flight of Passage Mission: Space Soarin'
Guess the location Harambe Frontierland World Showcase Adventureland
Guess the location Swiss Family Treehouse Animal Kingdom Animation Courtyard Frontierland
Guess the location Harambe Asia Discovery Island Dinoland
Guess the location Dinoland Asia Harambe Discovery Island
Guess the location Tomorrowland Future World Galaxy's Edge Morocco

Disney Trivia Live airs on Tuesdays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. Pacific Time. You can play along live and compete against other Disney fans. The best way to watch and play is on our YouTube Channel.