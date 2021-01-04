Commemorate the Year of the Ox with Lunar New Year Merchandise on shopDisney

Well folks, we’ve officially made it to 2021 and while we’re celebrating a calendar new year, it’s also almost time for Lunar New Year! 2021 marks the year of the Ox and officially begins on February 12th. shopDisney is commemorating the holiday with fun and festive merchandise starring some favorite characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Lunar New Year Collection

Mickey and Friends

“Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Chip 'n Dale are here to celebrate Lunar New Year 2021 with you! But this charming, magnetic bunch will be happy to stick around as long as you like!”

“Mickey and the gang want to celebrate Lunar New Year 2021 with you by keeping your cash gifts in these traditional red packet envelopes.”

Minnie Mouse Ear Headband

“This sparkling Minnie Mouse ear headband with golden flower appliqués and red sequins is a splendid souvenir of our Lunar New Celebration 2021.”

Year of the Ox Plush

“Mickey and Minnie is bundled in festive warm wear to celebrate Lunar New Year 2021, the Year of the Ox. Textured fabric and furry trims dress them up for the auspicious occasion.” Sold separately.

Spirit Jersey

“Celebrate the Year of the Ox in this stylish Spirit Jersey with golden Lunar New Year graphics, direct from Disneyland Resort.”

Lunar New Year Tops

“Celebrate the Lunar New Year with Mickey and Minnie Mouse who are dressed for the occasion! These soft, cotton tees feature gold accents against red fabric and a 'Disneyland Resort' logo.”