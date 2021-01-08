Disney+ Watch Guide: January 8th-14th

This week is sort of the calm before the WandaVision storm Disney+. To help you prepare, Marvel has released the first two episodes of their clip show series Marvel Studios Legends. New arrivals include Blue Sky Animation’s Ferdinand and Pixar’s second Toy Story TV special. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

“Marvel Studios: Legends serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision.”

New Extras

Beyond the Clouds – “The Anatomy of Emotion”

“Justin discusses the process of navigating the emotion of the film and the challenge of ensuring the tone remains true to Zach’s story. Fin taps into a difficult personal struggle to reach Zach’s low point, and Justin shares how the classic film, That Thing You Do, mixed with the casting of Tom Everett Scott, inspired one of the most joyful moments in Clouds.”

New on Disney+

Blue Sky Animation Studios’ feature adaptation of the classic children’s book, adapted as a short film by Walt Disney.

Pixar’s holiday TV special where the Toy Story toys face off against a new dinosaur playset when Bonnie visits a friend on Christmas.

The first season of Disney Channel’s family dance competition series arrives on Disney+.

Library Highlights

20th Anniversary – Zenon: The Zequel

Zenon Carr zoom zoom zoomed into her second of three Disney Channel Original Movies on January 12th, 2001.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

