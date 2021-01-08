Disney+ Watch Guide: January 8th-14th

This week is sort of the calm before the WandaVision storm Disney+. To help you prepare, Marvel has released the first two episodes of their clip show series Marvel Studios Legends. New arrivals include Blue Sky Animation’s Ferdinand and Pixar’s second Toy Story TV special. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
Marvel Studios: Legends – “Wanda Maximoff” and “Vision”
“Marvel Studios: Legends serves as an exciting refresher for the various heroes and villains making their way to the highly anticipated streaming shows premiering on Disney+, setting the stage for the upcoming adventures. The first two episodes will feature Wanda Maximoff and Vision.”
New Extras
Beyond the Clouds – “The Anatomy of Emotion”
“Justin discusses the process of navigating the emotion of the film and the challenge of ensuring the tone remains true to Zach’s story. Fin taps into a difficult personal struggle to reach Zach’s low point, and Justin shares how the classic film, That Thing You Do, mixed with the casting of Tom Everett Scott, inspired one of the most joyful moments in Clouds.”
New on Disney+
Ferdinand
Blue Sky Animation Studios’ feature adaptation of the classic children’s book, adapted as a short film by Walt Disney.
Toy Story That Time Forgot
Pixar’s holiday TV special where the Toy Story toys face off against a new dinosaur playset when Bonnie visits a friend on Christmas.
Disney Fam Jam
The first season of Disney Channel’s family dance competition series arrives on Disney+.
Library Highlights
20th Anniversary – Zenon: The Zequel
Zenon Carr zoom zoom zoomed into her second of three Disney Channel Original Movies on January 12th, 2001.
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Friday, January 8th – Bubble Bath Day – Toy Story Toons: Partysaurus Rex
- Saturday, January 9th – National Static Electricity Day – The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Supermarket Scramble
- Sunday, January 10th – Save the Eagles Day – Alaska Animal Rescue
- Monday, January 11th – National Milk Day – Cow Belles
- Tuesday, January 12th – National Hot Tea Day – Alice in Wonderland
- Wednesday, January 13th – Make Your Dream Come True Day – Cinderella II: Dreams Come True
- Thursday, January 14th – International Kite Day – Mary Poppins
