Marvel Comics Panel Picks – “Black Bolt” Speaks and a Conqueror Rolls His Eyes

Marvel Comics has created an expansive, incredible universe filled with some of the most iconic characters and beloved stories. There are countless pages of comics for fans to enjoy but every now and then, a single panel stands out in our memories. Whether it’s the incredible artwork, a major reveal or moment in a story or even just a really funny line from one of Marvel’s more comical characters, some comic panels just deserve to be recognized.

With that in mind, I want to take a look at some of my favorite comic panels. Each week, I will select one panel from a new Marvel comic as a “New Favorite” and one panel from an older comic as a “Classic Favorite” and provide some context as to why those two panels are so great. Sometimes I might get a little loose with what I consider a “panel,” because comics tend to play by their own rules. But at the end of the day, we’ll have two glimpses of two great Marvel comics, one old and one new.

So without further ado, here are my picks for this week’s top Marvel Comics panels:

Classic Favorite: “New Avengers: Illuminati #5” (2006)

Writer: Brian Reed & Brian Michael Bendis

Artist: Jim Cheung

The Illuminati is a group of some of the most powerful and influential characters in the Marvel Universe. In this six-part miniseries, the group assembled on several occasions to discuss how to handle some of the biggest threats facing the planet. In this case, that threat was a dead Skrull posing as Elektra.

This issue fits into the beginning of the “Secret Invasion” crossover event so naturally the Illuminati has to come together to decide what to do about a potential Skrull invasion. At this point of course, they’re not even sure if this is an invasion or just an isolated incident. That is, until the moment you see above.

Black Bolt, the leader of the Inhumans and a member of the Illuminati, does not speak because the power of his voice could level entire planets. So when he opens his mouth here, naturally the other members are caught a bit off guard. This is the first moment in which our heroes realize they can’t trust anyone, leading to the “Secret Invasion” event.

New Favorite: “Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black #3”

Writer: Peter David

Artist: Greg Land

Marvel is loaded with villains who possess such immense power that even their mere arrival in a comic is a sign that something truly huge is happening. Kang is one of those villains. His time-traveling abilities have plagued the Avengers for years as he has become one of their greatest foes.

With that being said, it’s always hilarious to see a villain like Kang behave in an incredibly human way. In this issue for example, he encounters Spider-Man who immediately attacks him without hesitation. Moments later, after he helps save Captain Marvel from some kind of alien shadow monster, she does the same.

Kang doesn’t become infuriated and employ his god-like power to inflict maximum damage on the hero. No, instead he simply rolls his eyes and says “Here we go again.” It’s the perfect sitcom line from a character who has, on multiple occasions, attempted to destroy the planet. He’s a couple of steps away from looking at Spider-Man and saying something like “Mondays amirite?” and that’s hilarious. Also, this should absolutely become a meme going forward. Come on, internet. Do your thing.

You can check out “Symbiote Spider-Man: King in Black #3” now.

