Picture This: Disney PopSocket, PopSocket Phone Cases Now Available on shopDisney

It’s always a great day when we wake up and find dozens of new items have arrived on shopDisney. This week, they’ve added something we haven’t seen much of before on their site: PopSockets! From individual PopSockets, to phone cases with the handy device built in, fans can carry and use their smartphones with magical confidence!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

PopSockets

Whether you’re dreaming of your next visit to Cinderella Castle, or just want to bring some of Tinker Bell’s feisty attitude with you, these cute PopSockets will make it easy to keep the magic in hand.

Phone Cases with PopSocket

We love Disney PopSockets, but sometimes the small icons just aren’t enough. Don’t worry, there’s a solution! These durable cases will keep your phone protected while promoting your love for the Disney Parks. But that’s not all, they also include a built in PopSocket to help you comfortably grip your phone so you can capture your memories with ease.