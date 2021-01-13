Hulu’s New Comedy Series “Everyone is Doing Great” Explores the Realities of Hollywood and Fleeting Fame

Everyone is Doing Great is new on Hulu today, created by and starring One Tree Hill actors James Lafferty & Stephen Colletti. After debuting their pilot at film festivals in 2018, the two crowdfunded their project and now it’s ready for the world to binge all eight episodes. Inspired by the hard truths of life in Hollywood, the show takes a comedic look at the life of actors who once had a hit series and are now struggling to find their next gig.

Seth and Jeremy became best friends on the set of “Eternal,” a teenage vampire drama that also introduced Jeremy to his wife (Alexandra Park). As her career takes off, both of theirs flounder, answering questions from fans and friends that they’re “Working on working.” Dealing with the fleeting nature of fame, Seth and Jeremy are trying to get back on top in the dog-eat-dog world of Hollywood.

There have been many hit shows that peel back the curtain to the realities of life in the spotlight, including the animated Netflix series Bojack Horseman, HBO’s Entourage and Lisa Kudrow’s fan favorite The Comeback. Everyone is Doing Great takes a unique approach to a similar topic, one that feels personal to the actors that created the series in a way that’s very refreshing and satisfying.

All 8 episodes of Everyone is Doing Great are now streaming exclusively on Hulu.

