TV Review: Marvel’s “WandaVision” is a Dark, Hilarious Journey Through Classic Television

by | Jan 14, 2021 9:15 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us wildly entertaining films in a variety of genres. Sure, all of them are superhero-action films, but they can also fit into the categories of comedy, crime, politics and so many others. One genre they haven’t tackled to this point is sitcom.

The MCU’s first Disney+ original series dives headfirst into that world though as WandaVision throws Marvel fans back in time to experience some brand new classic television.

The very first thing audiences need to know about WandaVision is that it is not the typical Marvel Studios project. If you’re looking for another superhero story about a character who uses their remarkable abilities to save the world from the wrath of some kind of powerful villain, you will likely quickly become very confused. This is a story about a grief-stricken superhuman with reality-warping abilities and a struggle to control her powers.

However, even that isn’t completely apparent on the surface. The primary focus is actually on the story within the story – a time-jumping sitcom starring Wanda and Vision as newlyweds who have moved into their new home. The couple encounters a cast of quirky neighbors, from whom they have to hide their superhuman abilities. Honestly, this is a sitcom that likely would have worked in any one of the decades it spans.

Each episode is set in another time period, starting with the 50s and jumping ahead a decade with each new installment. The music, costumes and even the acting changes one a weekly basis, blending into the time period with each passing time jump. The 70s theme song in particular is an absolute win.

Elizabeth Olsen truly shines in this role, fitting into each time period seamlessly. She has been successfully bringing Wanda Maximoff to life on the big screen for years now, but she has absolutely exceeded all expectations in this new series. Paul Bettany matches her step for step in the role of Vision, providing a great deal of the humor with his awkward energy and difficulty adapting to this new world. The supporting cast also does an incredible job, with Kathry Hahn and Teyonah Parris really standing out. The latter, not only fits into the sitcom humor effortlessly but also delivers a fantastic, eerie, dramatic performance.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WANDAVISION exclusively on Disney+. Photo courtesy of Marvel Studios. ©Marvel Studios 2020. All Rights Reserved.

While this new series succeeds in creating, what could really be considered a series of hilarious new sitcoms, it really excels when it comes to creating an underlying story. Never before has a show generated such belly laugh-inducing humor while also building a very uneasy energy and suspense underneath it all.

WandaVision does things that simply haven't been done. It has created a world that provides a safe home for an incredibly enjoyable story that will keep you laughing from beginning to end, and now spends each episode slowly tearing down that world to gradually expose the very dark story that lies beneath.

If there is any microscopic flaw in this new series, it’s that it might confuse some casual fans who are just looking for another superhero slugfest. With that being said, the marketing for WandaVision has not tried to hide what this new series will be. It has been presented as a wild adventure through sitcom history, and that’s exactly what it is. Just, with a lot more to it just beneath the surface.

WandaVision is so perfectly unique and unlike anything you’ve ever seen. It is hilarious in a way that no previous Marvel project has been, given the drastic stylistic differences between this and films like Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor: Ragnarok. However, it’s also incredibly deep and heartfelt with just a touch of creepy thrown in there as well. The walls between those two categories are slowly torn down, blending two very different worlds into one incredible story. Plus, it appears this series will have some major repercussions for the MCU as a whole moving forward.

WandaVision will debut on Disney+ on Friday, January 15.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed