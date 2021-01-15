Disney+ Watch Guide: January 15th-21st

by | Jan 15, 2021 9:55 AM Pacific Time

It’s finally here! WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+ and with two episodes, no less. In addition, this week sees the return of Disney Insider, plus lots of new arrivals including Mary Poppins Returns. There’s also a few big milestone anniversaries this week in our Library Highlights section. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives

WandaVision – “Episode 1” and “Episode 2”

“Marvel Studios presents WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer.”

Disney Insider – “Puppet Masters, Authoring the Force, Capturing a Kingdom”

“Go inside Earth to Ned, Star Wars: The High Republic, and Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom.”

New Extras

Beyond the Clouds – “The Concert of a Lifetime”

“As Justin and the crew prepare for Zach’s final performance, they have difficulty finding a venue. A miracle, however, comes from the most unlikely place – Justin’s daughter, Maiya. Jason Mraz, reflects on his connection with Zach’s music and its impact on him and his work. When filming the final scene, Justin invites Zach’s family and friends to be in the audience, and they all sing along in his honor.”

New on Disney+

Mary Poppins Returns

The 2018 musical sequel to the Academy Award-winning Walt Disney classic soars onto Disney+ starring Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Doctor Dolittle 3

Kyla Pratt stars in this 2006 direct-to-video film from the Eddie Murphy reboot.

Isle of Dogs

Wes Anderson’s stop-motion animated film set in the future where all the dogs of Japan were sent to a trash island and a boy goes off in search of his canine companion.

Disney Elena of Avalor (s3)

The third and final season completes the adventures of Disney’s first latina princess.

Library Highlights

30th Anniversary – White Fang

Jack London’s classic novel became a live-action Disney film on January 18th, 1991,

25th Anniversary – Mr. Holland’s Opus

Richard Dreyfuss played a composer who found his true calling in teaching when this Touchstone Pictures film was released on January 19th, 1996.

20th Anniversary – Lizzie McGuire

A sneak preview aired a few weeks earlier, but “Picture Day,” the first episode of the hit Disney Channel series, officially aired on January 19th, 2001.

15th Anniversary – High School Musical

The DCOM phenomenon that inspired two sequels and a Disney+ series premiered on January 20th, 2006.

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

