Rock the Dots With Loungefly’s Pink and Red Minnie Mouse Bow Collection

We’re seeing spots! Polka dot spots! This Friday is national Polka Dot Day and to get you in the mood for the festive occasion, Loungefly has released a Minnie Mouse Bow collection that has us tickled pink. Capturing the fashion icon’s chic style is this darling series that’s playful and ladylike all at once, just like our gal Minnie!

Loungefly Minnie Mouse Bow Collection

Loungefly is ready to help you rock the dots with four fun looks covered in pink and red spots. You can’t go wrong when drawing inspiration from Minnie Mouse and this cheerful and bright series brings a perfect amount of colorful energy to your everyday style.

The collection is made of vegan (polyurethane) leather and select items feature: adjustable shoulder straps, snap closure, zipper pocket, sturdy metal hardware, applique, quilted, printed, and debossed details. Each product is officially licensed. Happy Shopping!