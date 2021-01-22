What We Know About Wanda’s Children from Their Marvel Comics History

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has obviously pulled a lot of inspiration from the vast history of stories and characters. Some things have definitely been changed, but we can at least put forth an educated guess as to where things might be going thanks to 80 plus years of comics. And with that being the case, we might just know what’s to come for Wanda and Vision given their recently-revealed pregnancy on WandaVision.

Warning – WandaVision episode three spoilers ahead

The WandaVision family is growing. The third episode of the new Marvel series on Disney+ marked a major occasion for the two title characters as their twin boys were born. While this doesn’t come as a shock – thanks to the reveal of the babies in a trailer prior to the release of the show – there might just be a few things about these babies most fans don’t know.

Wanda Maximoff did have twin boys in the comics. Their history is incredibly complicated, as they were initially fabricated by Wanda in an alternate reality she created for herself. They were then erased from existence and reformed again, back and forth until their very souls were reincarnated in the form of two boys with completely different families. So yeah, complicated past.

Both of Wanda’s children, as expected, have extraordinary abilities and go on to become heroes in their own right. William “Billy” Kaplan is a magic user who goes on to become a Young Avenger known as Wiccan. Billy plays a big role in several major Marvel events, including “Civil War” and “Empyre.”

Thomas “Tommy” Shepherd is a speedster, with abilities very similar to (if not completely the same as) Quicksilver. Tommy adopts the on-the-nose hero name Speed and eventually joins the Young Avengers as well. It is immediately pointed out that he and Billy look like twins.

As you would probably think, Wiccan and Speed have a bit of a strained relationship with Wanda. Go figure, when you find out you’re actually the reincarnated soul of one of the children of a disgraced Avenger who was responsible for the deaths of several heroes and countless civilians, you’re world is turned a bit upside down. And on top of all of that, the twins also learn that their grandfather is none other than the notorious villain, Magneto.

Eventually though, Wiccan and Speed accept Wanda as their mother, Quicksilver as their uncle and Magneto as their grandfather. The history of this family may be incredibly complex and there are still a lot of questions over what may or may not have actually happened (as can often be the case with a reality-warping character like Wanda), but they have had some heartwarming moments.

If there’s one thing we know about WandaVision, it’s that this show could go in a hundred different directions. The twins we were introduced to in “Episode 3” could eventually go on to become Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed. They could also be completely erased form existence by the season finale. Wanda struggles with the idea of giving up her children in the false reality she creates in multiple comic arcs, so they could serve as the catalyst for a major internal conflict for Wanda in this series as well. We could see a lot of different things happen with these characters and we’re just going to have to wait and see how things play out.

You can watch the first three episodes of WandaVision now on Disney+.

