What We Know About Wanda’s Children from Their Marvel Comics History

by | Jan 22, 2021 7:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has obviously pulled a lot of inspiration from the vast history of stories and characters. Some things have definitely been changed, but we can at least put forth an educated guess as to where things might be going thanks to 80 plus years of comics. And with that being the case, we might just know what’s  to come for Wanda and Vision given their recently-revealed pregnancy on WandaVision.

Warning – WandaVision episode three spoilers ahead

The WandaVision family is growing. The third episode of the new Marvel series on Disney+ marked a major occasion for the two title characters as their twin boys were born. While this doesn’t come as a shock – thanks to the reveal of the babies in a trailer prior to the release of the show – there might just be a few things about these babies most fans don’t know.

Wanda Maximoff did have twin boys in the comics. Their history is incredibly complicated, as they were initially fabricated by Wanda in an alternate reality she created for herself. They were then erased from existence and reformed again, back and forth until their very souls were reincarnated in the form of two boys with completely different families. So yeah, complicated past.

Both of Wanda’s children, as expected, have extraordinary abilities and go on to become heroes in their own right. William “Billy” Kaplan is a magic user who goes on to become a Young Avenger known as Wiccan. Billy plays a big role in several major Marvel events, including “Civil War” and “Empyre.”

Thomas “Tommy” Shepherd is a speedster, with abilities very similar to (if not completely the same as) Quicksilver. Tommy adopts the on-the-nose hero name Speed and eventually joins the Young Avengers as well. It is immediately pointed out that he and Billy look like twins.

As you would probably think, Wiccan and Speed have a bit of a strained relationship with Wanda. Go figure, when you find out you’re actually the reincarnated soul of one of the children of a disgraced Avenger who was responsible for the deaths of several heroes and countless civilians, you’re world is turned a bit upside down. And on top of all of that, the twins also learn that their grandfather is none other than the notorious villain, Magneto.

Eventually though, Wiccan and Speed accept Wanda as their mother, Quicksilver as their uncle and Magneto as their grandfather. The history of this family may be incredibly complex and there are still a lot of questions over what may or may not have actually happened (as can often be the case with a reality-warping character like Wanda), but they have had some heartwarming moments.

If there’s one thing we know about WandaVision, it’s that this show could go in a hundred different directions. The twins we were introduced to in “Episode 3” could eventually go on to become Young Avengers Wiccan and Speed. They could also be completely erased form existence by the season finale. Wanda struggles with the idea of giving up her children in the false reality she creates in multiple comic arcs, so they could serve as the catalyst for a major internal conflict for Wanda in this series as well. We could see a lot of different things happen with these characters and we’re just going to have to wait and see how things play out.

You can watch the first three episodes of WandaVision now on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
The King's Man
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
The Empty Man
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The New Mutants

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed