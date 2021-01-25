Oh My Spots! Limited Edition “One Hundred and One Dalmatians” Pins Now Available on shopDisney

60 years ago, movie audiences fell in love with not just one or even two, but 101 adorable spotted dogs in Disney’s One Hundred and One Dalmatians. To honor the film’s milestone anniversary Disney is releasing two limited release collectible pins featuring Pongo and Perdita. One selection is available to all collectors, and the other is exclusive to D23 Members.

D23 Exclusive

“Disney fans will want to ''spot'' this pin set, celebrating 60 years of One Hundred and One Dalmatians, created especially for D23 by Disney artist Jose Velasquez. Featuring canine favorites Pongo and Perdita in swinging 1960s-inspired styling and color, this D23 Gold and Gold Family Member-exclusive set of two pins is a ''paw-some'' addition to any collection!”

101 Dalmatian Anniversary Pin

“Celebrate 60 doggone delightful years of Disney's animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians with this glittering enameled cloisonné pin, which comes on a special Disney Legacy Collection card.”

More One Hundred and One Dalmatians

If these pins have you interested in rewatching the film, head on over to Disney+