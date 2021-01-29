Disney+ Watch Guide: January 29th – February 4th

Things get prehistoric this week on Disney+ with the arrival of the beloved Jim Henson TV series Dinosaurs, plus the exciting fourth episode of WandaVision. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives
WandaVision – “We Interrupt This Program”
“Marvel Studios presents WandaVision, a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) – two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.”
New Extras
Making of Burrow
Find out how the newest Pixar SparkShorts film was made.
Beyond the Clouds – “A Promise Kept”
“The cast and crew reunite at the annual Clouds Choir fundraiser, singing in unity to honor Zach and raise money for the Zach Sobiech osteosarcoma fund. In tearful confessionals, various cast members, crew, and important people in Zach’s life share how he inspired them to live more fully and thank him for his lasting impact. Lastly, Justin proudly reveals that after the release of Clouds, Zach’s song is again #1 on iTunes.”
New on Disney+
Dinosaurs
All four seasons of the Jim Henson 1990’s TV series about The Sinclair Family are now streaming on Disney+.
Epic
From Blue Sky Animation Studios, this comedy adventure features an all-star voice cast led by Amanda Seyfried and Beyoncé.
Ramona and Beezus
Selena Gomez stars in this big-screen adaptation of Judy Blume’s classic stories.
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The 17th season of the hit Nat Geo WILD show joins the others.
Texas Storm Squad
National Geographic documents the rescue teams sent in to help in the wake of Tropical Storm Imelda.
Library Highlights
55th Anniversary – The Ugly Dachshund
Dean Jones and Suzanne Pleshette star in this comedy twist on The Ugly Duckling, which premiered February 4th, 1966.
5th Anniversary – The Finest Hours
Based on a true story, Chris Pine and Casey Afleck embark on the greatest small boat rescue in US Coast Guard history, premiered in 3D on January 29th, 2016.
