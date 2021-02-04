Commemorate the 55th Anniversary of “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree” with New Collectibles on shopDisney

shopDisney is celebrating the 55th anniversary of the animated short Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree with a new Collectible Key. This iconic film starring the beloved bear was the first Pooh short for Disney and introduced a new audience to the Hundred Acre Wood and its charming residents.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree Collectibles

Can you believe it’s been 55 years since A.A. Milne’s willy, nilly, silly old bear Winnie the Pooh came to Disney?! Fans can commemorate the anniversary of the first Winnie the Pooh Disney short with these adorable collectibles. Many of these items are available now on shopDisney and at Disney stores, while the Snow Globe is a pre-order with an anticipated March 30th delivery date.

Winnie the Pooh Key

Grow your Disney Key collection with this super cute Winnie the Pooh keepsake that features the iconic Disney “D” covered in a honeycomb pattern.

Winnie the Pooh Pins

Display these collectible pins with pride as you honor the treasured animated short.

Mug and Honey Dipper

Care for a spot of honey with your tea? When it’s time to sweeten your favorite beverage with some honey, this handy dipper is ready to go, and when you’re finished, it’ll rest comfortably in the mug handle.

Journal

Keep track of all your important thoughts and your favorite Pooh-isms in this lovely ruled journal.

Stationery Set

This character stationery set makes it easy to share sweet notes with your pals! Comes with four sticky pads, one notepad, and a honeycomb pen.

Reversible Pullover

It’s like two shirts in one! One side features Christopher Robin and Pooh on a cream colored background with the quote “Silly old bear!” The other side is an allover print with Pooh, Piglet, Tigger, Eeyore, and Rabbit.

Backpack

Travel in style with this roomy faux leather backpack. A sketch of Pooh floating to the honey tree graces the front of the bag which also houses a zippered pouch. The bag features a zip closure under the top flap, two side snaps to allow for more room, two side pockets, and a lined interior.

Winnie the Pooh Snow Globe

“Celebrate the 55th anniversary of Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree with this finely detailed, fully sculpted hourglass featuring a splendiferous cast of characters. Turn the hourglass to see the sand flow around Pooh who sits inside holding a red balloon.”

