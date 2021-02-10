Loungefly Previews Upcoming Disney Sweet Treats Collection

by | Feb 10, 2021 9:14 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

One of the best things about visiting the Disney Parks is treating yourself to Disney sweets, and soon you can enjoy your favorites all year with the new Disney Sweet Treats collection of accessories from Loungefly! Debuting in February is the adorably indulgent dessert series that will satisfy your craving for a Disney experience.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Sweet Treats Collection – Loungefly

Every Disney fan has a favorite treat from the Parks, and now they can show off their chosen delight with the latest from Loungefly. This collection includes mini backpacks, a Minnie Mouse Ear Headband, a crossbody bag, and a wallet. Prices range from $30-$80. The collection launches later this month, but in the meantime here’s a sneak peek at what’s coming!

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream

This ice cream inspired mini backpack is just too cute! The bottom half of the bag resembles a sugar cone and the top half looks like a scoop of ice cream covered in chocolate sauce, sprinkles, whip cream and a Mickey Mouse shaped cherry!

Minnie Mouse Ice Cream Ears

We looooove Minnie Mouse Ears! Similar to the backpack above, the headband itself looks like a sugar cone, the ears are the ice cream, and a “sprinkled” bow sits in on top with a Mickey Mouse cherry right in the center.  

Minnie Mouse Cupcake

If you thought the ice cream look was fun, then you’ll love the cupcake mini backpack! A polka-dotted Minnie Mouse cupcake liner covers the bottom of the bag, while the upper half is the cupcake covered with frosting and sprinkles. To complete the look is Minnie’s signature red bow. This design is limited edition and exclusive to Loungefly.

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Sandwich

A classic ice cream treat meets a classic purse style with this Loungefly crossbody bag. To give this style the perfect “cookie sandwich” look, the edges are scalloped and instead of holes, tiny Mickey Mouse heads give a little depth and texture. The bag portion is round and white to resemble the ice cream filling.

Disney Sweet Treats Wallet

Can’t decide which treat is your favorite? This wallet has them all! The zip top wallet features a pink background covered in Disney dessert icons including, cupcakes, ice cream sandwiches, donuts, and ice cream cones.

 
 
