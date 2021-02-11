Mickey’s Clothes Have a Life of Their Own in UNIQLO Mickey Motifs Collection

When designers look for inspiration for a new collection, Mickey Mouse can be quite the muse. He’s also a character that creators like to return to for fresh and fun styles. UNIQLO’s Mickey Motifs is the latest series from the retailer to feature the big cheese and is available now online and in stores.

Mickey Motifs – UNIQLO

“Mickey Mouse has long been known for his iconic red shorts with two buttons, large yellow shoes, and white gloves. Then one day Mickey Mouse fell asleep and had a dream where his clothing came to life and began to move freely! This collection is inspired by a magical dream.”

Each shirt includes a tag at the hem with a sleeping Mickey icon on one side and Mickey heart hands on the other. The shirts sell for $19.90 and are available in sizes XXS-3XL.

A basic black t-shirt comes to life with a fun “Mickey Mouse” graphic that includes Mickey’s name, red pants, white gloves, and yellow shoes.

If you’ve ever wondered what sound Mickey’s shoes make when he walks, now you know it’s “click click!” Well at least that’s true when he’s dreaming as depicted on this orange graphic tee.

Speaking of dreaming, this pocket t-shirt features Mickey sound asleep and thinking of his iconic style.

If your Mickey fandom is a bit more on the bold side, consider this blue shirt with the quote “Like a Dream.” What makes it even more fun is that Mickey’s gloves form each letter spelling out “dream.”

Tie a string around your finger so you don’t forget to bring home this graphic tee. The design includes Mickey hands with a red string attached between his “pinky” fingers. The text reads “You’re my one and only. Always happy with you.”

The last item in this collection is a navy blue pocket tee. Mickey’s name is spelled out above and his clothing icons are grouped together on the pocket itself.