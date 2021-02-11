This afternoon, The Walt Disney Company will announce its first quarter earnings and discuss them with investors during a conference call. This call comes as Disney stock has reached record highs in recent days despite the continued global crisis. Additionally, these earnings will reflect Disney’s restructuring that now includes a Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment and the combined Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products division. Join us as we bring you analysis, news, and tidbits that will emerge from the report and the call.
