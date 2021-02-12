2021 Toy of the Year Award Winners Topped By Star Wars: The Mandalorian with 5 Total Wins Through Hasbro, LEGO and Mattel

The theme of the 2021 Toy of the Year Awards is “Play is where the heart is.” Disney and their licensing partners won big this year after unveiling these products at Toy Fair New York in 2020. See all of this year’s winners below.
Toy of the Year Award and Innovative Toy of the Year
The Child Animatronic Toy with Carrier by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Mandalorian
License of the Year
Congratulations to @Disney, winner of License of the Year for @StarWars: The Mandalorian. #TOTY2021 #toyawards #starwars #themandalorian #disney pic.twitter.com/Gn4S8c1pMe
— The Toy Association (@TheToyAssoc) February 12, 2021
(Marvel was also nominated)
Construction Toy of the Year
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest
Plush Toy of the Year
Star Wars The Child Plush Toy, 11-Inch by Mattel
Creative Toy of the Year
Crayola Colors of the World Crayons
Collectible of the Year
LEGO Super Mario Character Packs
Game of the Year
Pokemon Trading Card Game: Battle Academy
Outdoor Toy of the Year
Ultimate Go-Kart by Radio Flyer
Preschool Toy of the Year
Paw Patrol, Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle by Spin Master
Doll of the Year
Barbie Color Reveal Doll by Mattel
(Just Play was nominated for Doc McStuffins Wash Your Hands Singing Doll)
STEAM Toy of the Year
Mega Cyborg Hand STEM Experiment Kit by Thames & Kosmos
Playset of the Year
LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set
Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year
Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen by Mattel
Speciality Toy of the Year
Vehicle of the Year
Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean
Action Figure of the Year
Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes by Mattel
People’s Choice (Two Winners This Year)
The Original Action Figure and Comic Remastered by McFarland Toys
