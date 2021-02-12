2021 Toy of the Year Award Winners Topped By Star Wars: The Mandalorian with 5 Total Wins Through Hasbro, LEGO and Mattel

The theme of the 2021 Toy of the Year Awards is “Play is where the heart is.” Disney and their licensing partners won big this year after unveiling these products at Toy Fair New York in 2020. See all of this year’s winners below.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Toy of the Year Award and Innovative Toy of the Year

The Child Animatronic Toy with Carrier by Hasbro – Star Wars: The Mandalorian

License of the Year

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

(Marvel was also nominated)

Construction Toy of the Year

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Razor Crest

Plush Toy of the Year

Star Wars The Child Plush Toy, 11-Inch by Mattel

Creative Toy of the Year

Crayola Colors of the World Crayons

Collectible of the Year

LEGO Super Mario Character Packs

Game of the Year

Pokemon Trading Card Game: Battle Academy

Outdoor Toy of the Year

Ultimate Go-Kart by Radio Flyer

Preschool Toy of the Year

Paw Patrol, Dino Rescue Dino Patroller Motorized Team Vehicle by Spin Master

Doll of the Year

Barbie Color Reveal Doll by Mattel

(Just Play was nominated for Doc McStuffins Wash Your Hands Singing Doll)

STEAM Toy of the Year

Mega Cyborg Hand STEM Experiment Kit by Thames & Kosmos

Playset of the Year

LEGO Super Mario Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set

Infant/Toddler Toy of the Year

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Grow-the-Fun Garden to Kitchen by Mattel

Speciality Toy of the Year

LEGO Ideas Grand Piano

Vehicle of the Year

Playmobil Back to The Future Delorean

Action Figure of the Year

Fisher-Price #ThankYouHeroes by Mattel

People’s Choice (Two Winners This Year)

Story Time Chess: The Game

The Original Action Figure and Comic Remastered by McFarland Toys