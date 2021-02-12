TV Review – ESPN+’s “Why Not Us” is a Passionate Look at Historically Black College Athletics

by | Feb 12, 2021 12:03 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , ,

ESPN+ has a wide variety of programming that takes sports fans behind the scenes and into the worlds of their favorite athletes and teams. Whether it’s football, basketball, baseball or any other sport, the idea is typically the same. Why Not Us puts a spin on that typical formula by focusing on athletes at the Historically Black College (HBCU) of North Carolina Central University.

This new series follows coach LeVelle Moton and the NCCU men’s basketball team during the 2020-2021 college basketball season. Moton has done a lot since taking over at NCCU in 2009 to build up a respectable program and become a benchmark in basketball for all HBCUs.

At the opening of this first episode, executive producer and NBA superstar Chris Paul shares a message about the history of HBCUs and their importance. He introduces the audience to Moton and lays out the premise of the show. It’s a helpful introduction, even if Paul is clearly reading from a script as he delivers it. Luckily, the important topic of conversation far outweighs his delivery.

At its core, this series isn’t really so different from those aforementioned series that look at the preparation and hard work that goes into full season for any sport, either college of professional. And while the concept is narrowed to focus on an HBCU, the thing that really sets it apart is the passion of Coach Moton. Being a graduate of an HBCU himself, Moton speaks to the importance of helping these young men to gain confidence and find success, whether it be on the court or off in the real world.

It quickly becomes nearly impossible not to root for Moton and his team as their passion almost immediately shines through. Ironically, most of this first episode is spent on Moton trying to teach his players that they will need to sacrifice and work had to reach the goals they’ve set for themselves, but as we meet the players themselves, it’s clear they share that same passion.

Aside from Moton’s desire to bring a level of respect to the basketball programs of HBCUs though, that topic doesn’t change much about how this series operates. In the end, it’s still about a group of talented young men and their leader who is trying to help them to succeed. It’s the same story in hundreds of other programs, only this one is being overlooked because it is an HBCU.

Still, Why Not Us provides sports fans with the familiar look inside practice and those inspirational scenes you would typically only get in a sports movie. We get to see the team struggle through drills as Moton pushes them to their limits to prepare them for the start of the season. He might as well be Herb Brooks blowing his whistle and calling out “again.”

The only downside to this new series is its timing. It’s hard to buy into these inspirational stories about these players and this program when the season has already been going on for months. Hearing about how Moton wants to put this school on the map and the players want to achieve great things this year is undercut when you know the team is struggling. In fact, even the question “why not us?” is answered by their current 4-5 record. It would have been much easier to get excited about this series if we had seen this first episode before the season began.

Why Not Us is an entertaining look at an underdog story in the world of sports, but it’s also much more. It’s a look at a program that is overlooked simply for the fact that it is an HBCU and a coach that hopes to make that program shock the world. Unfortunately, that scenario seemed much more likely a few months ago and is a much tougher sell now. Still, it is certainly worth a watch for the message it brings to the table.

You can watch Why Not Us on ESPN+ now.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed