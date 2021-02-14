Children’s Book Review: “Disney Junior Happy Valentine’s Day!” With 8 Bonus Valentines Cards

Kids can celebrate Valentine’s Day with some of their favorite Disney Junior friends in Disney Junior: Happy Valentine's Day!, a new book from Disney Press that comes with 8 perforated valentines cards they can share with their friends and family. The book’s 24 pages are split into three stories inspired by Vampirina, T.O.T.S., and Mickey Mouse Mixed-Up Adventures.

In the first story, Vampirina teaches her friends Bridget and Poppy about the Transylvania holiday Ghoulentine’s Day where heart cards contain magic inside. The Ghoulentine’s contain magic that spook, but Vee has also made regular Valentine’s for her classmates. But while Vee’s at school, Demi and Gregoria realize that one of Vee’s Valentine cards got swapped with a Ghoulentine!

Next, Pip and Freddy from T.O.T.S. make Valentine’s cards for all the babies they’ve helped deliver, soaring around the world to hand them out. Their recipients include Precious the baby panda, Cam the baby chameleon, and Wyatt the baby whale. But at the end of the day, the most important Valentine is the one Freddy gives to his best friend Pip.

Lastly, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck and Cuckoo-Loca have decorated the Bow-tigue for a special visitor. Minnie’s nieces, Millie and Melody, show up for some Valentine’s Day fun, which turns into a glittery mess. But when Mickey Mouse arrives to share his Valentine with his sweetheart Minnie, everything turns out to be okay.

Each of the stories in Disney Junior: Happy Valentine's Day! celebrate the fun of sharing Valentine’s Day cards with your friends, classmates and family. Kids will love the stories and the sparkly hearts that adorn the softcover book, while parents will be happy that their favorite Disney Junior characters can help kids transition to developing a lifelong love of books and reading. The bonus tear-out Valentines are a nice touch, giving a lot of value for the suggested retail price of $5.99.

