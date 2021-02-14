Children’s Book Review: “Disney Villains: Will You Be My Villaintine?”

Do Disney Villains like Valentine's Day? Absolutely not, but they do like “Villaintine’s Day,” as told in a new picture book for kids called Disney Villains: Will You Be My Villaintine? It comes with 8 themed tear-away “Villaintine” cards that can be given away to friends and classmates, each depicting a villain from the book.

The premise of the book is that the sidekicks of 10 Disney Villains are celebrating Valentine’s Day the best way they know how, by sending poems of praise and adoration to their masters. The villains and sidekicks included are:

Each rhyming poem incorporates elements of the villain’s story or ambitions, each very creative. The Card Soldiers, for example, incorporate elements of their suit in their address to the Queen of Hearts. Aimed at kids, the book omits some of the darker details of the Disney Villains, renaming Maleficent’s pet from Diablo (Spanish for Devil) and even shortening Cruella De Vil’s name, although her poem from Horace and Jasper does include her last name.

For the kids who love Disney’s biggest baddies, Disney Villains: Will You Be My Villaintine? is a fun way to celebrate the mushiest of holidays. For all it’s anti-Valentine’s Day esthetic, the cover includes glittery accent hearts and the tear-away Valentine cards are perfect for sharing with friends and classmates. Recommended for ages 6 and up, kids who love Disney Villains will get a kick out of this.

Will You Be My Villaintine? (Disney Villains)

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)