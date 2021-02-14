Nat Geo Live Event Recap: Marine Biologist Giovanni Chimiente Shares the Importance of Black Corals

by | Feb 14, 2021 10:25 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

On January 28th and February 11th, National Geographic Live hosted two conversations and Q&A’s on their facebook page with Marine Biologist, Zoologist and National Geographic Explorer Dr. Giovanni Chimiente. The main focus of his research has been on corals, primarily those of the mediterranean sea near his home in Italy. Like most Nat Geo Live events, the fun began by getting to know this explorer.

Giovanni didn’t grow up near the ocean but on a farm where his love of animals began. He actually didn’t learn how to swim until he was a teenager, but National Geographic magazine and TV documentaries gave him his first exposure to the ocean and the mysterious life it houses. He became a part of National Geographic Society in 2018.

The primary focus of his research has been on black corals, which he featured in a documentary that was produced for National Geographic Italia. This species of coral fascinated the ancient Greeks for its color changing properties. Black coral looks white when it's alive, but becomes a shiny black color when dead. It became a popular part of jewelry, replacing stones or jewels, and like fools gold, there’s “False black coral,” which is caused by a parasite in other types of coral. But the conversation primarily focused on why this is a terrible thing for the species.

Corals may look like plants and black corals even show rings in their cut branches that can tell scientists how old they are like a tree, but they’re actually animals. In the second event. Giovanni held up a black coral branch that was submitted for research by a fisherman who accidentally pulled one up. Scientists intentionally don’t collect live coral samples because these animals can live for thousands of years and as he explained, the principles of coral reproduction are still a great mystery.

While corals don’t have a brain, they somehow communicate with other corals nearby. Scientists don’t know exactly how it happens, but they believe they use chemical signals to tell one another when it’s time to breed. The phenomenon only happens once per year and it’s not necessarily an annual event. They release their reproductive product into the water and if a miracle occurs, new corals are born. It’s a very delicate process and one that is impaired by increased climate change.

Giovanni made a big discovery when he found the largest black coral forest ever discovered, which is in the trinity archipelago where scientists weren’t expecting to find black coral. It’s an area of the seabed that had never been explored before and as wonderful as the discovery was, it also revealed that due to warming waters, this deep sea coral forest is actually dying. It’s easier to see this in action with shallower coral reefs turning white, but these coral forests 60 meters below the surface aren’t as visible.

The loss of corals means less oxygen for the planet, but many species also rely on coral forests to allow them to thrive. Like forests on land, coral forests act like shelters with 2 meter high corals creating a habitat of shelter for fish, mollusks and crustaceans. There’s a species of shark that rely exclusively on black corals to breed, laying their eggs on black coral branches. Losing this black coral forest to rising ocean temperatures would have lasting ripple effects for the entire planet and because their reproductive habits take so long and they live for thousands of years, it would take a very long time to ever be able to rebound from the loss of these areas.

To the climate change deniers, Giovanni says it’s not a matter of if you believe in it or not because it’s a fact. The real question if not whether or not you believe in it, but if you understand it. He shared some small actions that individuals can do that can have a big impact, including reducing your use of fossil fuels (driving and flying less), reducing your meat consumption, and properly disposing of plastics. He continually talked about how much plastic he sees on the seafloor, showing a video of spider crab who would typically grab sea sponges or dead pieces of coral to hide under from predators, but who was using a big sheet of plastic instead.

Moderated by Dominique Hogue, this two-part conversation with National Geographic Explorer Giovanni Chimiente was a fascinating look at a specific species of coral that needs our attention and help. The ancient Greeks recognized it for its beauty, but we now need to recognize it for the essential role it plays not just in the oceans, but for the planet. You can see both parts of this conversation below.

Part 1

Backstage Live with Giovanni Chimienti Part 1

Take a deep dive into the fascinating underwater world of coral forests with marine biologist and National Geographic Explorer Giovanni Chimienti.

Posted by National Geographic Live on Thursday, January 28, 2021

Part 2

Backstage Live with Giovanni Chimienti Part 2

Part two of our conversation with marine biologist Giovanni Chimienti continues as we step behind the scenes into his research lab and take a closer look at the black corals he works to protect as a National Geographic Explorer.

Posted by National Geographic Live on Thursday, February 11, 2021

National Geographic Live events are a great way to widen your worldview, learn about important topics, and gain new perspectives. Most of them are available at no cost and you don’t even need to be a National Geographic Magazine subscriber to participate. Click here to see the calendar for all future live events.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed