Relax in Style with Disney Parks Loungewear from shopDisney

by | Feb 16, 2021 12:10 PM Pacific Time

From working out to lounging around the best way to enjoy your day is in Disney style. While you might not be able to escape the stress of work, you can at least relax in the most comfortable and magical fashions thanks to these shopDisney collections.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Disney Parks Loungewear

Whether you’re heading to your living room office or actually on your way to a magical Disney destination, dress the part with casual and fun clothing for the whole family.

Colorful Park Hoodies

Keep cozy and look stylish in these comfy Disney Parks hoodies. “Mickey cuts a cute figure on the front of this pullover that also features thumbholes in the ribbed cuffs and a drawstring with metal aglets.”

Jogging Pants and Leggings

“Lounge the day away while recalling visits to The Happiest Place or Most Magical Place on Earth in comfy jogger pants that feature hip pockets and a drawstring waist.”

These stylish athletic leggings offer a wide waistband, silver foil letters and some bold stripes make these pants a fashionable memento of your favorite Disney Resort.

Pullovers

“Mickey mixes modern style with vintage flair on this ombré dye pullover featuring the classic Disneyland and Walt Disney World logos. Fashioned in all cotton, the long sleeve top also has ribbed crew neck, cuffs and hem.”

My, My Marie!

“Avoid a fashion cat-astrophe by wearing this ombré pullover top that makes it clear who's in charge. Marie struts her stuff across the front, which bears the words ''It's all about me-now'' text. Just purr-fect.”

“You'll be one cool kitten in these stretch leggings with fabulous Marie collage print and pink color-block accents. Inspired by Disney's The Aristocats.”

For the Kids

“Mickey's classic pose will keep them looking cool all year long in this lightweight hooded pullover with rainbow ''tie-dye'' character print and Disneyland or Walt Disney World logo on sleeve.”

“They'll flashback to fun times at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts in these vintage-look tie-dye tee and bodysuits. Bands of rainbow colors provide a vibrant background for Mickey's classic pose.”

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
