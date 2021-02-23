“Frozen 2” Ice Crystal Collection by RockLove Launches February 25

RockLove has once again turned to Disney’s Frozen 2 for inspiration and the results are a stunning jewelry collection showcasing diamond ice crystals seen in Arendelle. This new three-piece series launches on February 25th at 9am PT.

Frozen 2 Ice Crystal Collection by RockLove

Jewelry designer Allison Cimino continues to find creative ways to capture the essence of Disney magic in her elegant collections, and this week fans will be able to purchase her latest Frozen 2 additions. Allison had this to say about the collection, “Inspired by the mystical diamond-shaped symbols in Disney’s Frozen 2, I knew that creating our own Ice Crystals was going to be a challenge! Fully custom, the proportions and facets are based upon those seen in the film. Each crystal is cut and etched, then set in sterling silver, accented by swirls of glittering white pavé crystals. An icy iridescent light blue, this collection represents the elemental Wind sigil.”

Necklace

Ring

Earrings

More Frozen 2 Styles

Celebrate Elsa’s and Anna’s journeys with these lovely pieces that are both subtle and recognizable.