TV Recap: “Grown-ish” Season 3, Episode 14 – “Know Yourself”

by | Feb 25, 2021 5:30 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

I’m not gonna lie, y’all, but this episode wasn’t all that…busy. Maybe it was due to the insular story that was presented or the weirdly brief end to all the conflict, but this is going to be a mighty quick recap.

It reminded me of a play in the way that one single argument was the crux of the whole 30 minutes. If they wanted to, it could’ve taken place in a single room and no one would’ve batted an eye. However, I digress.

Vivek takes center stage as he is out for a night of partying and MDMA. Think of it as a Euphoria party, but less eyeshadow and overdosing. As Vivek and Heidi are at the top of their high, the other partygoers start to dissipate. The couple is left with one other guy, so obviously, it’s time for a threesome! Vivek locks lips with the new guy at the height of the drug-filled fun fest.

The next day, Vivek mentions nonchalantly how the kiss occurred amidst the threesome, leaving Aaron and Doug disgusted. The homophobia jumped out. They immediately call Vivek bisexual and/or gay and begin to point out all the ways he is not as straight as he should be. He eats bananas in public? Gay. He drinks using a straw? Gay. It’s toxic masculinity at its finest and Vivek is not having it.

The conversation is brought back to the house, where Nomi (she’s back!), Ana, and Jazz join the conversation. The fighting is never-ending, with Vivek and Nomi consistently calling out the BS from others. In the eyes of Aaron, two girls kissing is a right of paassge (exonerating the contradicting nature of Ana calling out Vivek’s gay tendancies, while she has kissed Nomi in the past), while two guys kissing is straight up gay.

Vivek is firm in his stance that he tried it, the feelings weren’t there, and it’s not for him. Just because you kiss one man, even if just for experiment sake, doesn’t immediately make you a member of the queer community. While Aaron and Doug continue to play victim, Vivek takes the lead and kicks them out. I cheered, folks!

Nomi eventually has to go to Aaron’s place to get it into his head how his recent words have been not only hurtful, but insanely tonedeaf. Aaron and Doug return to Vivek’s house with a gay cake and all is right again with the bromance. Huzzah!

At the start of the fight, a sub-fight breaks out between Doug and Jazz over the whole Jazz-getting-with-another-dude thing from last week. I was quickly reminded that Doug set-up the guidelines that hooking-up with others was okay, so now, I’m so anti-Doug it hurts. How can he be mad when he allowed it?!

Doug eventually checks in on Jazz and apologizes and they are in the preliminary stages of make-up sex, before he imagines being next to Jazz’s hook-up. Unsurprisingly, that kills the mood and he tells Jazz they should stick with the parameters of the break for the few remaining weeks they have left. Not to make it a disgustingly cliche track and field pun, but the finish line is in sight.

Study Hall Notes:

  • This Week’s C-Plot Line Sentence Summary – Junior returns and wants to rekindle his relationship with Sky, but she refuses.
  • Sky’s Moment of the Week – Sky will not be helping with any sort of baby activity, okay? No diapers, no nap time, no nothin’.
  • It was nice to finally get a large Vivek plot-line, but did it have to be so infuriating. I understand that Aaron and Doug learned their lesson by the end of the episode, but I left thinking less of them.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed