Preview – UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane on ESPN+

by | Feb 26, 2021 12:22 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Just a week after some spectacular fights in Vegas last Saturday, the UFC comes back to Sin City again this week with another exciting heavyweight main event. There are ranked fighters up and down this card and fight fans can enjoy it for free on ESPN+.

Two of the top heavyweight contenders will look to move up the ranks in what is proving to be an incredibly stacked division. Plus, two top light heavyweights will look for a big win and two women’s flyweights will look to crack the rankings.

Women’s Flyweight bout: Montana de la Rosa vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

The women’s flyweight bout is really filling up with some great talent and that explains why two young up-and-coming talents like these two haven’t cracked the top 15. De la Rosa is on a bit of a skid, losing two of her last three, but still comes in with an 11-6 record. The 26-year-old is a submission specialist, with eight of her 11 wins coming from tapouts. She’ll likely need to string together a couple of wins in a row to crack the rankings but she certainly has the potential to do so.

Across the octagon, the 29-year-old Silva may be the elder in this matchup but she also seems to be a promising young fighter. Coming in with a 7-1 record, Silva also has an impressive grappling resume that includes 5 submission victories. She’s looking to put together her first UFC winning streak and if she can, she might just find herself in the top 15. With these two grapplers going at it, it might just be the striking game that determines the winner.

Light Heavyweight bout: Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev

With the light heavyweight title set to be defended next week, the division could be in for a bit of a shakeup. That makes this the perfect time for the eighth- and 11th-ranked fighters to really move up the ranks. The 28-year-old Krylov will look to put together a winning streak as he comes in having won two of his last four bouts. Overall, however, he sports a very impressive 27-7 record with 15 submission victories, including one over longtime contender Ovince St. Preux. And while he also comes in with 11 knockout wins, he’s likely going to want to use his submission skills in this one.

That would be due to the very dangerous striking game of Ankalaev. Also coming in at 28 years old, Ankalaev has a 14-1 record with nine knockout wins. Since suffering his only defeat in his UFC debut, the Russian has won five in a row, with four of those coming by knockout. He’s particularly dangerous with his legs, scoring three head kick knockouts in the UFC, including one highlight reel front kick on Dalcha Lungiambula. Despite having the lower ranking, Ankalaev is interestingly pretty heavily favored in this bout. It will be interesting to see if he can nullify the grappling of Krylov.

Heavyweight bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Cyril Gane

After Derrick Lewis put Curtis Blaydes to sleep last week, the UFC is coming back with another hard-hitting heavyweight main event and two more top contenders who want to throw their hat in the ring for the next championship opportunity.

The fourth-ranked heavyweight in the world, Rozenstruik is an absolute finisher. He comes into this bout with an 11-1 record and 10 knockouts. Amongst his victims are some of the best heavyweights the sport has ever seen, like Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski and Junior dos Santos. His fights have only gone past the first round four times. His only loss came when he was knocked out by current top contender Francis Ngannou, but everyone gets knocked out by Ngannou so there’s no shame there. All of this is to say that Rozenstruik is very, very good.

And yet, he comes into this fight as the underdog. The seventh-ranked Gane comes in with a perfect 7-0 record and, like Rozenstruik, is coming off of a knockout win over dos Santos. While Gane certainly has knockout power, but he has also proven to be much more well-rounded, scoring three submission victories in addition to his three knockouts. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to stand and bang with a knockout artist like Rozenstruik or if he looks to take this fight to the mat. Either way, I wouldn’t expect this main event to last very long.

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gane will be held Saturday, February 27 at 8 PM ET. Fight fans can watch live on ESPN+.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed