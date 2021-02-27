Composer Ludwig Göransson Reveals His Approach to Star Wars: The Mandalorian in Disney’s For Scores Podcast Episode

by | Feb 27, 2021 10:02 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

The newest episode of Disney’s For Scores podcast is supersized, running at 45-minutes in length. With Ludwig Göransson as the guest, Star Wars and Marvel fans get a lot of insight into his creative process behind scoring the Disney+ series The Mandalorian and his approach to his Oscar-winning score for Black Panther. You can listen to this and all previous episodes on the podcast’s official website, but here’s a recap of some of the highlights.

Hearing “The Imperial March (Darth Vader’s Theme)” was not only Ludwig Göransson’s gateway into his Star Wars fandom, but also introduced him to the music of John Williams, who inspired his future career as a composer. It got him into classical music and the rest is history.

Prior to working on The Mandalorian, Ludwig Göransson had worked with Donald Glover as a producer on his Childish Gambino albums, who then worked with Jon Favreau on The Lion King. A combination of Jon Favreau hearing his name through Glover and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler likely led to his being asked to meet with Favreau. Not knowing what the project was ahead of time, Göransson describes the jaw-dropping feeling of walking into his office and seeing concept artwork from the top-secret show on the walls.

He got to read all eight scripts before the show started filming and began writing his themes to the script. Reconnecting with his inner child and going back to that first memory of Star Wars, Ludwig surrounded himself with musical instruments he can play, including one of the first instruments he learned in school, a recorder. He ordered a pack of different types of recorders, which included a large base recorder. He knew almost instantly after blowing his first note into it that this was the right sound for Din Djarin and he wrote the show’s main theme on it.

That simple recorder melody was built up into a more “Harmonically complex” theme that felt more like Star Wars. The recorder became the intro to what evolved into the show’s theme song. Getting behind the drums, he gave the theme a heartbeat before getting to the piano and adding the introductory two notes. The theme crescendos into a fanfare that’s an homage to John Williams’ own Star Wars theme. The chime sounds at the end were played on a 1970’s Fender Rhodes, which reminds Göransson of a celeste, which John Williams used in the original Star Wars scores.

While Ludwig Göransson wrote his music to the script first, he found that once he had the film footage to score to, he had to make it more active to underscore Din Djarin’s emotions since he conceals his face for most of the show. With the script in hand, he wrote a theme for The Child, but once he had the footage to compose to, the melody didn’t work. Jon Favreau wanted the music to emote Din Djarin’s own feelings towards Grogu, who at the time was just another bounty to him, as peculiar as the task was. After writing several other themes that didn’t work, Göransson sat down with Favreau and played chords on a guitar, which is what ended up working for the scene. That became Baby Yoda’s theme in the first season.

Going back to his origins with “The Imperial March,” writing a theme for Moff Gideon was another creative challenge because any villain theme in Star Wars will always be compared to John Williams’ legendary theme from The Empire Strikes Back. He started with more of a hip-hop snare to set his theme apart and also changed up the time signature.

Going into the second season, the musical themes were darker, but the recording process was also more complex. In the episode, Ludwig Göransson briefly talks about his score for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which was recorded by musicians at home. Thankfully, scoring studios reopened at the last minute for the second season. He also got to quote John Williams’ music twice. “Yoda’s Theme” is played when Din Djarin and Ahsoka Tano talk about Grogu’s past in “Chapter 13: The Jedi.” For the season finale, “Chapter 16: The Rescue,” when a legendary character shows up at the end, he folds in “The Force Theme.”

After a lengthy discussion of his work on The Mandalorian, host John Burlingame also asks Ludwig Göransson about his Oscar-winning score for Black Panther. He had already worked with Ryan Coogler on several projects, but this film required a deeper study of African music. He traveled to Senegal, a place he had studied before, to re-immerse himself with the culture and sounds. At the same time, because of Wakanda’s advanced technology, he incorporated synthesizers and modern orchestrations.

If you enjoyed this recap, be sure to listen to the full episode on your favorite podcast app.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed