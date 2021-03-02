“Barely Necessities” Presents: Sensational Seven Merchandise Selections for March 2nd

Welcome back for another edition of the “Sensational Seven” segment from Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show. This week, Rebekah’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs inspirations don’t share one theme, but rather a “potpourri” or mixture of some of her favorites.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Sensational Seven

Every week on Barely Necessities, Rebekah selects seven items loosely inspired by the unique personalities of the dwarfs. Some items will have obvious connections, others will require a bit of creativity and imagination but, all of them will be fun. Today, instead of sticking to one theme, we’ve decided to highlight a variety of favorite finds. Ready? Let’s take a look at this week’s selections:

Sensational Seven Picks

SLEEPY

For her Sleepy pick, Rebekah was particularly inspired by this Grogu shirt that’s captioned “When you reach for the alarm but continue sleeping.” Oh, we’ve all been there!

HAPPY

This bright and cheerful cupcake beach towel is so much fun! It features the Sensational Six reimagined as colorful desserts and will certainly stand out wherever you take it.

GRUMPY

If you’re struggling to find a moment of zen, this gorgeous mug and tea infuser might do the trick. Enjoy the calming effects of a warm beverage and the added bonus of watching as the tea flavors the water.

DOPEY

Does it serve any real purpose? No. Do we want it? Yes! Even if you can’t enjoy the atmosphere at Oga’s Cantina as DJ R3X spins the hottest galactic tunes, you can enjoy his company in your home or office with this Pop! figure.

SNEEZY

This wasn’t what we initially had planned for sneezy, but we’ll blame it on allergies! This cute Minnie Mouse pullover is perfect for some subtle Disney bounding at your favorite park.

BASHFUL

We’re under the impression that Bashful likes to keep things to himself, and this Guardians of the Galaxy journal will certainly come in handy for jotting down his thoughts. Inside artwork includes Star Lord’s cassette player and headphones and mix tapes with the names of the rest of the gang.

DOC

Finally, this Disneyland Map t-shirt has us thinking about another classic icon, Doc! The shirt showcases the park’s early days when Walt’s original magic kingdom had just four lands.

That’s it for this week’s Sensational Seven! For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram and head on over to our merchandise round up which features all of the topics we covered on the show. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!