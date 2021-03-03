Comic Review – “King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1” Introduces the Happy Couple to the Crossover Event

by | Mar 3, 2021 2:48 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

As “King in Black” rages on, with Earth trapped firmly in Knull’s grip, the newly-crowned emperor of the Skrull-Kree alliance becomes accustomed to ruling his new empire. More importantly, the newlywed couple of Wiccan and Hulkling become accustomed to being a married couple in “King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1.”

In celebration of their recent wedding, the two former Young Avengers are treated to a honeymoon on a beach resort planet. Of course, with the two of them being superheroes and having such incredibly huge new responsibilities, their celebration doesn’t exactly go according to plan.

As Emperor Hulkling tends to his business in his new title as ruler of this new empire, Wiccan becomes increasingly bored with the whole process. That is, until the couple is presented with a gift of a honeymoon on a resort planet in the Shi’ar empire.

Along with a security detail, the newlyweds finally get to celebrate their recent nuptials. Of course, two superheroes of their stature should know better by now that they can’t enjoy time off for too long. And the ruler of a massive new space empire isn’t going to be able to avoid an invasion from Knull, the god of the symbiotes.

Luckily, these two experienced heroes know how to handle themselves in the face of danger and fighting a dragon isn’t exactly anything knew for them. But when will they actually get to relax and enjoy their new life? And, more importantly, what role will they play in Knull’s invasion of Earth.

This issue is very well written and can be described with one word: balance. The primary focus of this story is almost more of a comedy, with the newlywed couple constantly being interrupted by a third-wheel or having work get in the way of their celebration. It’s a very cute story that takes a closer look at these two characters and their relationship.

That bing said, it also throws a fair amount of seriousness at you to weight the story down and bring in a sense of reality. There’s some talk of the politics of Hulkling’s new job and how they will impact their lives moving forward. Plus, there’s also the whole invasion of alien dragons and a dark god who wants to remove all light from the universe thing.

This issue does feel a bit disconnected from the overall crossover event happening in Marvel Comics right now. With this occurring in space, of course these two characters are going to be out of the loop a bit regarding what’s happening on Earth. However, with Hulkling’s title and Wiccan’s power, it seems as though they might be a bit more in-the-know and more concerned about the fate of their home planet. The only explanation is the timing of this issue, which seems to be occurring before everything has gotten really bad on Earth. An earlier release may have benefitted this particular issue.

That’s not all bad though. “King in Black” has been filled with darkness and broken spirits. “King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1” provides a brief escape from that and allows readers to enjoy a simple and fun story with two lovable characters. It’s a nice escape before we get back to craziness that this event has given us.

You can check out “King in Black: Wiccan and Hulkling #1” now.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Nomadland
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Raya and the Last Dragon
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Soul
Mulan

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed