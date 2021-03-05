Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Dress Rolls into shopDisney

If you can’t get enough of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, shopDisney is giving fans a new way to enjoy the attraction. Just today, they released an adorable light blue dress patterned with characters and elements from the ride.

Can you believe it’s been a year since Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?! The fan-adored attraction has been taking guests into the heart of the “Perfect Picnic” short aboard a train driven by Goofy. And now you can celebrate this charming ride with a playful Disney dress!

Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway Dress

“This Mickey & Minnie's Runaway Railway dress will have you outfitted for rollicking fashion adventures. The allover pattern on this cap sleeve dress features Mickey, Minnie and the rest of the gang, while the red and white checked belt and epaulets create a cute complement.”

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Dress for Women – $128

The back of the dress features two golden tickets for the attraction embroidered on the upper right shoulder.

A closer look at the pattern reveals images of Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and even Pegleg Pete. Plus Chuubi can be spotted singing his heart out too!