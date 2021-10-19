TV Recap: “Dancing with the Stars” Season 30, Episode 6 – Grease Night

After a shocking double-elimination, I’m glad we can all relax and get into this musical theater mix. Yes, Grease is the word, but it’s also the theme for tonight! Paying homage to the film, the opening moments included a three second animated intro of Tyra and the judges that segued into the ensemble dancers showing off their Rydell spirit! Olivia Newton-John is here for the night (very “Look at me, I’m Sandra D!” of her) and the school day is off to a good start. As they say in Grease, it’s time to “go go go, go go go go go go go go…!”

Olivia Jade & Val – Foxtrot – Of course, we started off with… those suuu-uhh-mmer niiights! America wins no matter what tonight because Val as Danny Zucko is, well, a stud. Right before their last move, they took an intimate beat to stare at each other and then Olivia Jade was spun around on the floor! To be honest, it was mesmerizing. Summer flings don’t mean a thing, but this number was a huge move in the competition for these two. (PS Tyra casually mentioned she watched Grease for the first time last weekend… what?) Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 -9

Melora Hardin & Artem – Viennese Waltz – Bring on the musical comedy, Melora! I sadly felt like I was losing her a bit in the movement this week. Derek commented that they were a little tight in their frame, so that may have been the case. However, the pair definitely amped the characterization up for the last few bars and soared. Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Iman Shumpert & Daniella – Viennese Waltz – But now, there’s nowhere to hide because Olivia Newton-John #confirmed and watched tonight! No pressure, Iman. He and Daniella made huge strides last week (haha, he’s tall) and the expectations have certainly been raised (haha, he’s tall). Despite the judges harsh critique, I’m so proud of Iman’s progress on the show. I may have had no idea who he was before (sorry, sports), but you can now call me a fan! That last sigh in unison?! Too cute. Judges Scores: 7 – 7 – 7 – 7

The Miz & Witney – Jive – Ya’ll, The Miz can jive! Witney really delivered on the choreography this week and understood the assignment of challenging the star. Bonus: The Miz looked like he was having so much fun! Glen mentioned a few steps were “a bit problematic,” but I still ate it up and I’m sure most voters did too. Haters can keep talking, woah, keep talking, but The Miz commits to the bit. Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Amanda Kloots & Alan – Viennese Waltz – Not only did Didi Conn drop in for some Frenchie advice, but Frankie Avalon stepped in to sing for their live performance! Amanda and Alan got the VIP package this week. Maybe it’s the pink wig or the smooth styles of Avalon, but I lived for this number. With unmatched grace, Amanda showed off her Broadway leg extension and spun for dear life! Derek said he’s still waiting for that “ten-moment,” but the other judges are not. Amanda and Alan get the highest score of the season… so far! Judges Scores: 10 – 10 – 9 – 10

Suni Lee & Sasha – Charleston – Thankfully, someone at ABC is reading my recaps because I finally don’t have to wait until the end of the night for Suni! I adore watching their rehearsals beyond any pair because Sasha is so great with Suni. He's a great example of a professional challenging their star while also playing to their strengths. Suni is getting better each week and it’s a testament to both of their hard work. By the way, Suni FLIPS in the air and gets all nines..? I think that could warrant at least one ten. Just saying. Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Jimmie Allen & Emma – Foxtrot – The baby is here! The baby is here! New daddy Jimmie takes the stage and doesn’t let a few days off of rehearsals affect him. Not really stranded at the drive-in, Len said this Danny and Sandy (there are so many of them) always bring a certain “flair” to the stage. I noticed these two slipped around a bit, but they mentioned the stage was like glass. Luckily, they still received a “smooth ride” from Bruno and pretty great scores. Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 9 – 9

Kenya Moore & Brandon – Rumba – With a dance dedicated to her late grandmother, Kenya enters the ballroom looking her best yet as Rizzo. After two weeks in the bottom two, this couple completely met the pressure and exceeded all expectations. Kenya was serving legs and length and emotion. “Talk about a comeback!” Tyra stole the words right out of my mouth. Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

JoJo Siwa & Jenna – Foxtrot – Well, I wept during their rehearsal, so I knew it was going to be good. These two are such a special pair even beyond their incredible talent. This number was a moving celebration of female friendship and empowerment. (Bruno also said this, but I wrote it down first, okay!) I’m ready for Grease to make a dance between Sandy and Frenchie the norm. They got the first perfect score of the season! Judges: 10 – 10 – 10 – 10

Melanie C & Gleb – Quick Step – Bring out the school fair set because it’s time for the steamiest musical theater number in history! While Gleb incorporated some of the iconic choreo from the movie, there were unfortunately a few missteps here and there. Yet, the judges' support didn’t waiver. I hope Mel C lets this boost her confidence because her “Bad Sandy” was so good! Judges Scores: 9 – 9 – 9 – 9

Cody Rigsby & Cheryl – Quick Step – These two tackled the finale “We Go Together” and proved they actually do! I still think Cody is a bit stiff in his upper half, but I have faith they’ll be back next week to keep working on this. Carrie Ann commented that they have to ”close the gap” with their frame, but commended their endurance with the quick step after both having COVID. Just before the scores are revealed, we are blessed with archival footage of Cody’s portrayal of Kenickie from his high school days and I think we can all agree it deserves tens across the board. Judges Scores: 8 – 8 – 8 – 8

Vince Fontaine once said, “It doesn't matter if you win or lose, it's what you do with your dancin' shoes.” However, that doesn’t really apply here because someone’s gotta lose tonight. The bottom two are revealed as Melanie C & Gleb and Olivia Jade & Val. I’m completely shocked by both of these pairs in the bottom and honestly, not sure what exactly happened with the votes tonight. Glen decides to save Olivia Jade & Val meaning Sporty Spice’s DWTS journey ends tonight. Next week’s episode is a tribute to horror and I’m already terrified! See you then!