TV Recap: “Disney Insider” Goes Behind the Scenes of Cirque du Soleil’s “Drawn to Life” and the New Special “Muppets Haunted Mansion”

by | Oct 20, 2021 10:24 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

You know that meme of elderly Rose from Titanic where she says “It’s been 84 years”? That’s how I feel whenever we get a new episode of Disney Insider. The 8th episode of the series and 2nd to be released in 2021 (the previous episode debuted January 15th). So after a 10-month gap, here’s a recap of episode 8, titled “Drawn to Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour.”

Drawn to Life

(Disney)

(Disney)

Cirque du Soleil writer and show director Michael Laprise offers a behind-the-scenes look at the first Disney-themed show produced by the performance art group, which premieres on November 18th. We get to see some rehearsal footage for the show, which tells the story of a girl named Julie whose father was a Disney animator and left her an unfinished scene to complete. She embarks on a journey to learn how to become an animator.

Drawn to Life features new and original animation by Eric Goldberg, who paid a visit to the Disney Springs theater in January along with producer Aimee Scribner. We see their reactions as they see the new sets for the first time and fine-tune the synchronization between animated projections and live performance. Walt Disney Imagineering Theatrical Development Executive Michael Jung is also on hand, who talks about his visit to Walt Disney Animation Studios in Burbank during the creative process (we even see the team in a conference room streaming Steamboat Willie on Disney+). For the last moment of the first look, Eric Goldberg meets some of the performers who play animators in the show, which features 10 acrobatic acts.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

(Disney)

(Disney)

Legendary Muppets performer Bill Barretta talks about how the Muppets have been trying to put together a Halloween special for a long time and the stars finally aligned with their new Disney Parks-inspired project for Disney+. Serving as an Executive Producer, Writer, Puppeteer and Voice Performer, Berretta talks about how the Muppets Take the Hollywood Bowl show inspired the plot device to bring the Muppets to the mansion, with Gonzo reprising his role as a magician from the live show.

Production Designer Darcy Prevost joins Bill at the Disneyland attraction to talk about how she translated details from The Haunted Mansion into the Muppets world. She shares that the first thing she did was take the iconic wallpaper and figure out which Muppets characters she could incorporate into the design. The special also used AR walls (made famous by The Mandalorian), which created some challenges for the puppeteers because this meant that they couldn’t work with a set built at eye level and had to roll around on the ground. As a special goodbye treat, Imagineer Kim Irvine stops by to talk about how special it was to be asked to be a part of Muppets Haunted Mansion since she is the daughter of Leota Toombs.

Walt Disney Studios Tour

(Disney)

(Disney)

Drew Hayashida, VIP Tour Host at The Walt Disney Studios, offers a truncated version of the tour that D23 members can experience. This short version includes a stop at Soundstage 1, the Hyperion Bungalow, Pluto’s Corner and Mickey Ave/Dopey Dr, and a visit to Suite 3H, also known as Walt Disney’s office. Ed Ovalle from the Walt Disney Archives joins Drew for this final portion of the tour, showing off a few items including an animated birdcage that Walt brought back from a trip to New Orleans, which served as the source of inspiration for what became Audio-Animatronics and Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room. The tour ends in Legends Plaza outside of the Team Disney building with the Seven Dwarfs as pillars for the roof.

We’re expecting another episode of Disney Insider next week. If that holds true, I’ll be back with another recap.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed