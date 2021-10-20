Disney+ Watch Guide: October 20th-26th

by | Oct 20, 2021 9:57 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

There’s a lot to celebrate this week on Disney+, including the 80th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Dumbo and the return of Marvel Studios: Assembled and Disney Insider. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.

New Exclusives – Wednesday, October 20th

Disney Insider – “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”

“See the art of Disney animation come to life in the new Cirque du Soleil show, “Drawn to Life.” Go behind the scenes of "Muppets Haunted Mansion" to discover how the Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions at various Disney theme parks across the globe, came together for the epic Halloween special.  Be our guest on a tour of the history of the Walt Disney Studio Lot, where there is magic around every corner.”

Marvel Studios: Assembled – "The Making of Black Widow"

“ASSEMBLED is an immersive documentary series examining the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases.”

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – “Mom-Mentum”

“Lahela and Clara work in sync and share a vision for their medical careers. That abruptly changes when Dr. Arthur Goldstein, a Seattle surgeon on the cutting edge of medical technology, visits the hospital. Benny is gearing up for his favorite surf competition only to discover that he’s been placed in the seniors division. While Lahela contemplates a fellowship to study alongside Dr. Goldstein, Benny considers surfing 12-foot swells with Walter and his buddies to show he’s still got it.”

New on Disney+ – Wednesday, October 20th

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off

4 new episodes are now streaming themed to The Lion King, Toy Story, Frozen and ZOMBIES.

PJ Masks

The first 6 episodes of season 5 are now streaming.

The Wild Life Of Dr. Ole 

Veterinarian Dr. Peter Olaf Alcumbrac, known to many as Doc Ole, cares for animals at his clinic in Arizona.

New on Disney+ – Friday, October 22nd

Rookie Of The Year

The hit baseball comedy from 1993 returns to Disney+.

Thumbelina

Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) voices the tiny fairytale princess in this 20th Century Studios animated film from 1994.

Library Highlights

80th Anniversary – Dumbo

Walt Disney’s 5th animated feature about a baby elephant with big ears premiered on October 23rd, 1941 at The Broadway Theater.

15th Anniversary – Return to Halloweentown

Sara Paxton took over the role of Marnie in the 4th Halloweentown DCOM, which premiered on October 20th, 2006.

10th Anniversary – Once Upon a Time

Classic fairytale characters entered the modern world on October 23rd, 2011 on ABC.

Halloween on Disney+

Movies

Shorts/Specials

This Week’s Holidays

Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed