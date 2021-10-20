Disney+ Watch Guide: October 20th-26th

There’s a lot to celebrate this week on Disney+, including the 80th anniversary of Walt Disney’s Dumbo and the return of Marvel Studios: Assembled and Disney Insider. Whatever you choose to stream this week, we hope it’s magical.
New Exclusives – Wednesday, October 20th
Disney Insider – “Drawn To Life, Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, Our Very Own Studio Tour”
“See the art of Disney animation come to life in the new Cirque du Soleil show, “Drawn to Life.” Go behind the scenes of "Muppets Haunted Mansion" to discover how the Muppets and the Haunted Mansion, inspired by all four of the iconic Disney Haunted Mansion attractions at various Disney theme parks across the globe, came together for the epic Halloween special. Be our guest on a tour of the history of the Walt Disney Studio Lot, where there is magic around every corner.”
Marvel Studios: Assembled – "The Making of Black Widow"
“ASSEMBLED is an immersive documentary series examining the creation of Marvel Studios’ thrilling new shows and theatrical releases.”
Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. – “Mom-Mentum”
“Lahela and Clara work in sync and share a vision for their medical careers. That abruptly changes when Dr. Arthur Goldstein, a Seattle surgeon on the cutting edge of medical technology, visits the hospital. Benny is gearing up for his favorite surf competition only to discover that he’s been placed in the seniors division. While Lahela contemplates a fellowship to study alongside Dr. Goldstein, Benny considers surfing 12-foot swells with Walter and his buddies to show he’s still got it.”
New on Disney+ – Wednesday, October 20th
4 new episodes are now streaming themed to The Lion King, Toy Story, Frozen and ZOMBIES.
The first 6 episodes of season 5 are now streaming.
Veterinarian Dr. Peter Olaf Alcumbrac, known to many as Doc Ole, cares for animals at his clinic in Arizona.
New on Disney+ – Friday, October 22nd
The hit baseball comedy from 1993 returns to Disney+.
Jodi Benson (Ariel in The Little Mermaid) voices the tiny fairytale princess in this 20th Century Studios animated film from 1994.
Library Highlights
80th Anniversary – Dumbo
Walt Disney’s 5th animated feature about a baby elephant with big ears premiered on October 23rd, 1941 at The Broadway Theater.
15th Anniversary – Return to Halloweentown
Sara Paxton took over the role of Marnie in the 4th Halloweentown DCOM, which premiered on October 20th, 2006.
10th Anniversary – Once Upon a Time
Classic fairytale characters entered the modern world on October 23rd, 2011 on ABC.
Movies
- Hocus Pocus
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- The Haunted Mansion
- Frankenweenie
- The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
- Spooky Buddies
- Mr. Boogedy
- The Ghost of Buxley Hall
- Halloweentown
- Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge
- Halloweentown High
- Return to Halloweentown
- Mom’s Got A Date With A Vampire
- Phantom of the Megaplex
- Don’t Look Under the Bed
- Girl vs Monster
- The Scream Team
- Twitches
- Twitches Too
- ZOMBIES
- ZOMBIES 2
- Under Wraps (2021)
Shorts/Specials
This Week’s Holidays
Every day’s a holiday and you can celebrate all of them on Disney+!
- Wednesday, October 20th – International Chefs Day – Chef Donald
- Thursday, October 21st – Reptile Awareness Day – Secrets of the King Cobra
- Friday, October 22nd – Smart is Cool Day – A.N.T. Farm
- Saturday, October 23rd – TV Talk Show Host Day – Earth to Ned
- Sunday, October 24th – Pumpkin Day – Return to Oz
- Monday, October 25th – National Greasy Foods Day – The Simpsons: “Coming to Homerica”
- Tuesday, October 26th – Horseless Carriage Day – The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad
