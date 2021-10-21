Children’s Book Reviews — “Disney Princess: Magical Worlds” and “Disney Princess: 12 Days of Princess” Make For Great Gift Ideas

Disney Publishing is never short on great gift ideas, and with Christmas around the corner, the newest children’s books are no exception.
Disney Princess: Magical Worlds
From Moana's island of Motunui to Cinderella's castle and beyond, readers explore the worlds of their favorite Disney Princesses in this fun-filled, beautifully illustrated storybook.
Aimed toward young readers aged 3 to 5, Magical Worlds invites young readers to step into the Disney Princesses’ most magical, memorable places and discover surprises and colorful details on each of the 40 pages. The book includes charming scenes from twelve different worlds:
- Cinderella’s bedroom
- Cinderella’s wedding day
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the cottage
- Tiana and Naveen on the bayou
- Tiana, Naveen and their family and friends at the restaurant
- Merida playing archery
- Rapunzel’s room
- Rapunzel and Flynn in the town square
- Aurora as Briar Rose in the forest
- Jasmine on the streets of Agrabah
- Jasmine and Aladdin at Aladdin’s hideout
- Ariel and her sisters rehearsing for a concert with Sebastian
- Ariel and Flounder exploring Ariel’s treasures in the grotto
- Pocahontas spending time in the forest
- Belle and friends in the dining room
- Belle and Beast dancing in the ballroom
- Mulan and her family underneath a magnolia tree
- Moana and her family on Motunui
- Moana and the voyagers on the ocean
Magical Worlds also contains numerous speech bubbles and words labeled in each scene so young readers can work on expanding their vocabulary. Fun, color, story and education. This book is a win for young readers and parents alike.
Disney Princess: 12 Days of Princess
Disney Princess: 12 Days of Princess is an adorable Disney Princess holiday picture book inspired by the classic carol, "The Twelve Days of Christmas." Together with the famous tune, Disney Books rings in a new holiday tradition: The Twelve Days of Princess.
This book is also aimed toward young readers aged 3 to 5. While perusing cute, Chibi-like illustrations, readers countdown to Christmas with Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Cinderella, Belle, Aurora, Snow White, and Ariel. Each day brings a new gift, like two glass slippers or seven singing dwarfs, from one of their favorite Disney Princesses to help them get into the holiday spirit. The book doubles as a sing-along since it can of course be read in the melody of The Twelve Days of Christmas. It is also an apt bedtime story for the holiday season.
Disney Princess: 12 Days of Princess is part of a broader story book collection that also includes the following:
- Disney Christmas Storybook Collection
- Disney Halloween Storybook Collection
- Disney Countdown to Christmas
- 5 Minute Girl Power Stories
- 5 Minute Princess Stories
- Disney Princess Storybook Collection
Both Magical Worlds and 12 Days of Princess are applauded for combining beloved characters with education, activity and storytelling. These books will likely be a fan favorite with young readers for many holiday seasons to come.
Both books are set to be released on October 21, 2021.
