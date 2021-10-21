Lucasfilm Publishing Teases Conclusion of “Star Wars: The High Republic” Phase I with New Poster Art

Readers who are keeping up with Lucasfilm Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic initiative are going to want to prepare for January. After a tumultuous year full of thrilling stories set two centuries prior to the familiar events of the Skywalker Saga, Phase I of The High Republic is set to come to an end at the beginning of next year.

Today on the official Star Wars Twitter feed, an eye-catching new poster artwork was revealed promoting Star Wars: The High Republic Phase I’s conclusion.

The conclusion of Phase I of #StarWarsTheHighRepublic begins January 2022. pic.twitter.com/zthoroWip5 — Star Wars (@starwars) October 21, 2021

What’s happening:

The next novels to be released in the Star Wars: The High Republic series are The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray, Mission to Disaster by Justina Ireland, and Midnight Horizon by Daniel José Older. A Marvel comic-book miniseries entitled Eye of the Storm written by Charles Soule is also set for the beginning of 2022.

Star Wars: The High Republic launched in January 2021 with Soule's Light of the Jedi and has incorporated numerous novels, comic books, children's books, and even virtual-reality experiences so far.

