Lucasfilm Publishing Teases Conclusion of “Star Wars: The High Republic” Phase I with New Poster Art

Readers who are keeping up with Lucasfilm Publishing’s Star Wars: The High Republic initiative are going to want to prepare for January. After a tumultuous year full of thrilling stories set two centuries prior to the familiar events of the Skywalker Saga, Phase I of The High Republic is set to come to an end at the beginning of next year.
Today on the official Star Wars Twitter feed, an eye-catching new poster artwork was revealed promoting Star Wars: The High Republic Phase I’s conclusion.
The conclusion of Phase I of #StarWarsTheHighRepublic begins January 2022. pic.twitter.com/zthoroWip5
— Star Wars (@starwars) October 21, 2021
What’s happening:
- The official Star Wars Twitter feed has teased the conclusion of the first phase of Lucasfilm Publishing’s ambitious multi-platform initiative Star Wars: The High Republic with attractive new poster art.
- The tweet in question teases the upcoming date of January 2022 as the beginning of the end of Star Wars: The High Republic Phase I.
- The new poster art by artist Phil Noto depicts the Starlight Beacon space station coming to a fiery end, surrounded by images of the many Jedi Knights from this fresh era of Star Wars storytelling.
- The next novels to be released in the Star Wars: The High Republic series are The Fallen Star by Claudia Gray, Mission to Disaster by Justina Ireland, and Midnight Horizon by Daniel José Older. A Marvel comic-book miniseries entitled Eye of the Storm written by Charles Soule is also set for the beginning of 2022.
- Star Wars: The High Republic launched in January 2021 with Soule’s Light of the Jedi and has incorporated numerous novels, comic books, children’s books, and even virtual-reality experiences so far.
What they’re saying:
- Official Star Wars Twitter: “The conclusion of Phase I of Star Wars: The High Republic begins January 2022. Who will survive when the light of the Jedi goes dark?”